Inhalable Drugs Market Size to Worth Around USD 65.51 Bn by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global inhalable drugs market size is expected to be worth around USD 65.51 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 33.31 billion in 2023. It is expanding at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2024 to 2034.

The U.S. inhalable drugs market size was valued at USD 11.43 billion in 2023. The inhalable drugs market increasing because inhaled drugs affect only the targeted organ; normally, this requires a lower dose than with systemic administration (swallowing or injection), and therefore fewer undesired side effects.

The inhalable drugs market is constantly expanding as inhalation-administered drugs continue to remain an interesting possibility for the management of pulmonary diseases. This can be done simply by delivering the drug directly to the lungs, thus achieving a high concentration at the site of action, thus making therapy more effective with less necessity for large doses and therefore side effects. Successful inhaled therapeutic requires not only an inhaled therapeutic agent to be well-tolerated, safe, and efficacious, but it must also be capable of delivery from a suitable carrier system.

Key Takeaways

· North America has accounted revenue share of around 49% in 2023.

· By drug class, the dry powder formulation segment has generated highest revenue share of 46% in 2023.

· By drug class, the spray segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.

· By application, the respiratory diseases segment has accounted revenue share of 67% in 2023.

Top Growth Factors in Inhalable Drugs Market

· Rapid onset of action: Most inhaled medicines are designed for a rapid onset of action and demand frequent administration since the patient has to take one or more doses a day, this has led to growth in the inhalable drugs market.

· Targeted delivery: Inhalable drugs characterized by consisting delivery of the drugs cyclically and accurately to a specific area by an ideal inhaler will promote the growth of the inhalable drugs market.

· High bioavailability: Inhalable drugs have high bioavailability compared with ingested drugs, which leads to a faster onset and drug effect size, this causes the growth of the inhalable drugs market.

Tech Innovation and Rapid Adoption: North America’s Projection to Lead

North America had the biggest market share as advanced manufacturing technologies consist of novel solutions such as continuing manufacturing which has organic capability for several compilations in North America. From the central data, it is evident that in the United States, over 35 million people suffer from chronic lung diseases including asthma and COPD. Asthma is a chronic lung disease that resulted in 20 deaths in the United States and impacted the lives of 26.8 million Americans including 4.5 million children, it causes millions of emergency department visits and tens of billions of dollars in annual healthcare expenditures, therefore fueling the growth of inhalable drugs market.

For Instance,

· In June 2024, Verona Pharma plc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adult patients. Ohtuvayre is the first inhaled product with a novel mechanism of action available for the maintenance treatment of COPD in more than 20 years.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to observe the fastest expansion

Asia-Pacific is estimated to observe the fastest expansion as, advanced technologies, changing population characteristics, and developing health paradigms all contribute to making the APAC region one of the most rapidly expanding markets for innovative drugs. RWD is continuously used in determining the safety, efficacy, and even the value of such drugs. The emergence of several Asian players, especially those from China, who seek to establish large forms of the global biopharma value chain is also increasing the prevalence of respiratory diseases in this region and the growth of the inhalable drug market.

Impact of Climate Change on Respiratory Health: A Major Driver to Act

Climate change is significantly increasing the production of pollen and allergens, as well as the proliferation of mold and elevated concentrations of outdoor ozone and particulate matter. These environmental changes are worsening respiratory diseases like asthma, rhinosinusitis, COPD, and respiratory tract infections, especially affecting persons with other comorbidities like cardiac and pulmonary diseases. The high demand for adaptation and Mitigation of respiratory diseases across the globe has been the driving force for the inhalable drugs market as the climate change impacts continue to exert immense pressure on healthcare systems to deliver solutions to the continuously evolving burden of diseases related to climate change.

Innovations in Inhaled and Nasal Delivery Systems: Opportunity to the Market

New developments in inhaled and nasal approaches especially SMIs present a compelling opportunity for the inhalable drugs market, particularly in the delivery of biologic drug products (DPs). The advent of new devices that generate slow-moving aerosols increases the potential for liquid drug application; the effectiveness and usability of treatment are promoted. This trend not only boosts interest in inhalable therapies but also positions the market for significant expansion as healthcare providers and patients seek more effective delivery options.

Safety Concerns Associated with Inhalable Medications

The side effects that may be associated with different inhalers are not constant; depends on the medication and condition being treated thus posing a great constraint on the inhalable drugs market. For instance, it is known that the administration of long-acting bronchodilators without concurrent inhaled corticosteroids in asthma management can heighten the risk of fatal asthma-related events.

Moreover, even though inhaled corticosteroids might be beneficial for COPD patients, they might lead to pneumonia. Inhaler device misuse is also another issue of safety because it hinders treatment effectiveness and patient self-confidence. All these factors reduce the market’s growth potential as they present problems in their use by patients and receptiveness by healthcare providers.

Recent Breakthroughs in Inhalable Drugs Market

Viatris Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. Introduced New Products in the Inhalable Drugs Market

Company Name Viatris Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P Headquarter United States Recent Development In July 2023, Viatris Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. recently introduced Breyna (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol as the first-ever generic Symbicort of AstraZeneca with ANDA approval by the FDA. Together with Breyna, a drug-device combination product, treatment will be possible for selected patients with asthma or COPD with the ready Breyna version at 80 mcg/4.5 mcg/puff and 160 mcg/4.5 mcg/puff.

USFDA Approval in Inhalable Drugs Market

Company Name USFDA Headquarter United States Recent Development In September 2024, Dupixent (dupilumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an add-on maintenance treatment of inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with an eosinophilic phenotype. Dupixent is the first biological medicine that has received permission in the United States to treat such patients.

The partnership of Fluidda and Nanopharm in the Inhalable Drugs Market

Company Name Fluidda and Nanopharm Headquarter United States Recent Development In September 2022, Florida, announced that it has entered into a mutual partnership with Nanopharm an Aptar Pharma company and a specialist research and development service provider for orally inhaled and nasal drug delivery systems (OINDP).

Drug Class Outlook

The dry powder formulations segment held the highest market share because it provided advantages relating to the stability of the drug, ease of managing it, and the variety of possible or potential weights of doses to be administered.

The spray segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period as this method allows the drug to be delivered directly at the treatment site. It has a rapid rate of action than the oral drug.

Application Outlook

By application, the respiratory diseases segment held the largest market share as inhaled therapy for local treatment aims at decreasing pulmonary signs, through the suppression and prevention of inflammation and bronchoconstriction in respiratory diseases.

The non-respiratory disease segment is expected to register the highest growth throughout the forecast period as inhalation therapy is a suitable method for local and systemic delivery of various miscellaneous drugs for treating non-pulmonary diseases.

Recent News in the Inhalable Drugs Market

· In April 2024, Bespak announced the completion of its spin-out from Recipharm to form a new standalone organization focused on drug-device combination products and drug delivery devices for pulmonary and nasal inhalation.

· In April 2024, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Launch Therapeutics, Inc., announced a clinical collaboration agreement to further accelerate the clinical research program of Teva’s ICS-SABA.

· In August 2022, Aptar Pharma, a solutions provider in active material science and drug delivery solutions globally, announced that it has acquired the worldwide rights to clinical-stage drug development company, Pharmaxis Limited’s novel Orbital inhaler a distinctive device used in delivering high payload dry powder to the lungs.

Key Players of the Inhalable Drugs Market

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· AstraZeneca plc

· Novartis International AG

· Boehringer Ingelheim

· Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· Pfizer Inc.

· Sanofi

· Cipla Ltd.

· Vectura Group plc

· Mylan N.V. (now part of Viatris)

· Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

· MannKind Corporation

· Insmed Incorporated

· Theravance Biopharma

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

· Aerosol

· Dry powder formulation

· Spray

By Application

· Respiratory diseases

· Non-respiratory disease

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

