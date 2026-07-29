Infinitopes Expands Scientific Advisory Board with World-Leading Clinician-Scientist Dr Kristen Hege

World-leading clinician-scientist Dr Kristen Hege joins Infinitopes Scientific Advisory Board.

Kristen brings deep expertise in clinical development and translational oncology, strengthening its global profile for high-impact collaborations

Appointment follows first dosing of Phase 1/2 VISTA study evaluating ITOP1 in oesophageal cancer

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinitopes, a clinical-stage cancer vaccine Biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of world-leading scientific innovator Dr Kristen Hege to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time after the launch of the VISTA trial, the first dosing in patients of Infinitopes’ lead precision cancer vaccine candidate, ITOP1. ITOP1 is a therapeutic vaccine designed to prevent recurrence in oesophageal cancer – a major area of unmet clinical need.

Kristen’s expertise in translational oncology and clinical development will support Infinitopes’ mission to deliver targeted off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapies with strong commercial potential. This appointment also broadens the company’s global reach and creates strategic opportunities for innovation, pipeline expansion, and high-impact partnerships. The appointment of this globally recognised scientific leader also provides further validation of Infinitopes’ AI/ML Precision Immunomics™ platform and marks a significant milestone in the company’s trajectory toward clinical and commercial success.

Dan Menichella, Interim Chief Executive, said: “It’s an immense privilege to welcome Dr Hege to our Scientific Advisory Board. She brings a unique and unparalleled perspective on leadership in clinical development and translation of products from the bench to commercialisation. Her decision to join Infinitopes is a strong endorsement of the power of our platform, the clarity of our mission, and the rapid progress of our expanding pipeline.”

Dr. Hege is a seasoned executive and clinician-scientist in biopharma and academia. In her most recent executive role at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), she served as SVP Early Clinical Development, Hematology, Oncology & Cell Therapy, where she was responsible for advancing a pipeline of small molecules, biologics and cell therapies from first-in-human studies through clinical proof-of-concept. While there she led the 2Seventybio (formerly bluebird)-partnered first-in-class BCMA CAR T cell program (Abecma) in multiple myeloma from inception through FDA approval. Prior to BMS she held leadership roles at Celgene, Cell Genesys, Cellerant, and Theraclone.

Dr Kristen Hege, newly appointed Scientific Advisory Board member at Infinitopes, commented: “Joining Infinitopes' Scientific Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a team that is at the forefront of cancer immunotherapy and vaccine development. The company’s visionary approach, combined with its expertise in antigen discovery and precision vaccine platforms, positions it to drive significant advancements in cancer treatment. With a talented team and a clear focus on improving patient outcomes, I’m eager to contribute to this transformative journey and help advance the development of novel therapies that could revolutionise cancer care.”

Infinitopes’ proprietary AI/ML-powered Precision Immunomics™ platform enables the safe and accurate identification of tumour-specific antigens, laying the foundation for targeted cancer vaccines. The company’s lead candidate, ITOP1, is a precision vaccine developed to prevent recurrence in oesophageal cancer — a high unmet-need indication. A double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase I/IIa trial has been initiated across multiple UK NHS university cancer centres, representing a major milestone in translating this novel immunotherapy platform into patient impact.

About Infinitopes

Infinitopes is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines for solid tumours.

The company's Precision Immunomics platform combines large-scale immunopeptidomics with proprietary engineered viral vector technology to identify naturally presented tumour antigens and generate durable anti-tumour T-cell immunity. Its lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, ITOP1, is currently being evaluated in the University of Oxford investigator-initiated Phase I/IIa VISTA clinical trial, with additional programmes under development across multiple solid tumour indications.

Founded through support from multiple Cancer Research UK awards and the University of Oxford, Infinitopes has raised more than US$35 million from specialist life science investors and has received support through Cancer Research UK, Innovate UK and the UK's Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). For more information, visit www.infinitopes.com.

Right targets. Right vectors. Right patients. Right time.

For more information please contact:



Infinitopes

Tom Weir

Email: tom@infinitopes.com

FINN Partners

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

Tel: +44 20 7046 8280

Email: julian.tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com