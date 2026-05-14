Infinimmune Appoints Srikanth Pendyala, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Physician-scientist joins Infinimmune to lead clinical strategy for IL-22 and IL-13 antibody programs

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Infinimmune, a biotechnology company pioneering antibody discovery and design, today announced the appointment of Srikanth Pendyala, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Pendyala will lead clinical and regulatory strategy across Infinimmune’s pipeline, including first-in-human trials of IFX-101 and IFX-201.

Dr. Pendyala brings more than 25 years of experience advancing immunology and inflammation therapies. Prior to joining Infinimmune, he was Chief Medical Officer at multiple early stage biotechs including Endeavor Biomedicines, where he led clinical strategy and regulatory interactions for immunofibrosis programs. Dr. Pendyala has led clinical development strategy across multiple therapeutic modalities including antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and small molecules, and indications spanning inflammatory disease, fibrosis, respiratory disease, dermatology, and rare disease.

“Srikanth has spent his career building clinical programs against the targets that define modern immunology—IL-13, IL-22, IL-4R⍺, IL-17, TGF-β and IL-33,” said Wyatt McDonnell, CEO & Co-Founder, Infinimmune. “He is joining at the moment our first programs move into patients, beginning with trials of IFX-101 and IFX-201 in 2027, and his judgment will shape our clinical execution.”

Earlier in his career, Dr. Pendyala held senior clinical development roles at BridgeBio, Theravance Biopharma, Merck, and Roche/Genentech, where he contributed to the development of multiple immunology and respiratory therapies.

“After 25 years of developing immunology therapeutics, it’s clear that the drugs that work best in patients tend to resemble what the human immune system already makes,” said Dr. Pendyala. “Infinimmune starts from those antibodies rather than engineering toward them, and I’m excited to join and begin translating that into clinical programs.”

Dr. Pendyala completed clinical fellowships in Allergy & Immunology at The Johns Hopkins University and The Ohio State University and completed postgraduate training in Clinical Pharmacology, Drug Development & Regulation at Tufts University School of Medicine. He has held faculty appointments at the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois at Chicago and has published more than 30 peer‑reviewed articles in immunology and inflammatory biology.

About Infinimmune

Infinimmune is a biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody therapeutics by discovering antibodies directly from the human immune system. The company’s Anthrobody® platform enables the screening of millions of single memory B cells to identify fully human antibodies across hundreds of targets. Combined with the company’s GLIMPSE™ antibody language model, this approach enables the rapid discovery and optimization of antibodies with strong affinity, specificity, and favorable developability characteristics. For more information, visit www.infinimmune.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

917-291-5744