InduPro Therapeutics Appoints Amanda J. Redig, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced physician-scientist and life science executive, Dr. Redig will steer InduPro's development strategy as the Company advances its lead program toward Phase 1 Studies

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InduPro, Inc., a biotechnology company defining membrane protein spatial relationships to create novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Amanda J. Redig, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. A medical oncologist and oncology drug developer, she brings extensive experience spanning academic medicine, drug development in both pharma and biotech, and life sciences investing.

As a physician-scientist, Dr. Redig’s focus on oncology drug development comes from her deep commitment to oncology patients, having been a member of the faculty at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School as both a thoracic oncologist and inpatient oncology hospitalist. She has previously served as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development at HotSpot Therapeutics, where she led Phase 1 clinical development for its first-in-human immuno-oncology program. Before joining HotSpot, Dr. Redig was a Principal and member of the Investment team at Blackstone Life Sciences, where she supported the sourcing and structuring of life science investments, including multiple oncology transactions. Prior to that, she was Executive Medical Director and Head of Translational Science, Oncology at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where she helped grow and lead its translational sciences organization supporting a diverse oncology pipeline of more than 40 assets from preclinical discovery through clinical development and post-approval life cycle management, including multiple R&D partnerships with both academic centers and biotech companies.

"Dr. Redig brings a unique blend of scientific rigor, clinical and translational leadership, industry insight, and patient-centered experience to InduPro as we build our emerging clinical pipeline," said Prakash Raman, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InduPro. "Her work across the entire life sciences ecosystem will provide invaluable insights as we advance potential first-in-class oncology treatments for patients, beginning with IDP-001, a proximity-based bispecific antibody-drug conjugate targeting EGFR and a novel tumor-associated antigen."

"I am thrilled to join InduPro at such an important stage in the company's growth, as we prepare to initiate a Phase 1 study for the first asset from InduPro’s proximity-guided platform to enter clinical development," said Dr. Redig. "Throughout my career across academic medicine and industry, I have been focused on translating compelling science into meaningful therapies for patients, and I believe InduPro's differentiated approach to mapping cell-surface protein neighborhoods can open an entirely new path for precision cancer medicines. I look forward to working with and growing our exceptional team to advance our pipeline programs targeting critical areas of unmet need."

Dr. Redig began her career in academic medicine as a thoracic oncologist and translational investigator at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she was an active participant in clinical trial enrollment, including the development of investigator-sponsored studies. She served as principal investigator or sub-investigator across a broad thoracic oncology clinical trial portfolio, including early studies of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and targeted therapies and worked closely on early osimertinib clinical and translational development.

She earned her MD and PhD in Cancer Biology from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine before completing her residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and her fellowship in medical oncology in the Dana-Farber/Partners Cancer Care fellowship program. She received her BS in biochemistry from the University of Arizona. Dr. Redig is an author on more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.

About InduPro

InduPro Therapeutics is a biotechnology company defining and harnessing inherent and induced proximity biology to unlock next-generation therapeutics in cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company develops therapeutics against novel, tumor-selective targets and co-target pairs using bispecific antibodies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and T cell engagers (TCEs), fueling a robust pipeline of first- and best-in-class programs. To learn more, visit https://www.induprotx.com.

Jason Glashow

Glashow Strategic Communications

Jason@glashowstrategic.com