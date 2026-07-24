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Indivior to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Webcast

July 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. EDT. Following the release of the financial results, Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Indivior’s leadership team will host a presentation via live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT.

Access to the Live Webcast Presentation:

The webcast event and materials can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.indivior.com before the event begins.

Live webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yoi9z435

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI13430f5332af466c963ac5c255f202e0

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

About Indivior
As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine, developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities – we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior

For Further Information

Investors:
Jason Thompson
Indivior
Tel: 804-402-7123
E-mail: jason.thompson@indivior.com

Media:
Cassie France-Kelly
Indivior
Tel: 804-594-0836
E-Mail: Indiviormediacontacts@indivior.com


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