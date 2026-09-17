Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend - September 17, 2026

Payment of Special Dividend Contingent upon Closing of the Pending Merger Transaction

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) (“Indivior”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend (the "Special Dividend") in the amount of (i) $8.13 per share of Indivior common stock payable to holders of record of the issued and outstanding Indivior common stock as of October 30, 2026 (the “Special Dividend Record Date”) (such holders, the “Special Dividend Record Holders”) and (ii) $8.13 per share of Indivior common stock underlying Indivior equity awards on the Special Dividend Record Date payable, upon vesting of such equity awards, to the holders of certain Indivior equity awards outstanding as of the Special Dividend Record Date (the “Special Dividend Award Holders”).

Payment of the Special Dividend is subject to and contingent upon the closing of Indivior’s previously announced merger transaction (the “Merger”) with Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Supernus”) which is expected to be consummated on or about November 2, 2026, subject to, among other things, the approval by Indivior stockholders of the issuance of Indivior common stock in connection with the Merger, the adoption of the Merger Agreement by Supernus stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions under the Merger Agreement. Indivior will not pay the Special Dividend if the Merger is not completed for any reason. Assuming the Merger is consummated on November 2, 2026, payment of the Special Dividend is anticipated to be made to eligible Special Dividend Record Holders on or about November 6, 2026. Supernus stockholders will not be entitled to receive the Special Dividend with respect to any Indivior common stock received as consideration in the Merger.

About Indivior Pharmaceuticals

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine, developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities – we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Indivior has filed with the SEC on September 11, 2026 a document that serves as a prospectus of Indivior and a joint proxy statement of Indivior and Supernus (the “joint proxy statement/prospectus”). Each party also plans to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and securityholders may obtain a free copy of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by Indivior and Supernus with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by Indivior with the SEC are available free of charge on Indivior’s website at www.indivior.com or by contacting Indivior’s Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@indivior.com. Copies of the documents filed by Supernus with the SEC are available free of charge on Supernus’ website at www.supernus.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

Indivior and Supernus and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about directors and executive officers of Indivior is available in the Indivior proxy statement for its 2026 Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026. Information about directors and executive officers of Supernus is available in the Supernus proxy statement for its 2026 Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, can be found in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. Investors may obtain free copies of these documents from Indivior and Supernus as indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide Supernus’s and Indivior’s respective management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements regarding the proposed merger of equals of Supernus and Indivior, the expected timing of the closing, expectations related to Indivior’s payment of the Special Dividend in connection with the closing, and the anticipated benefits and prospects of the combined company, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the risk that the proposed merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to obtain the required approvals of Supernus' or Indivior’s stockholders; the failure or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals, or the imposition of conditions in connection therewith; the failure to satisfy the other conditions to closing; the possibility that a competing or superior acquisition proposal is made; the fact that the exchange ratio is fixed and will not be adjusted for changes in the market price of Supernus or Indivior shares; the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the transaction on the market price of Supernus and Indivior shares; the effect of the additional indebtedness incurred to fund the Special Dividend on the combined company; the effects of business disruption resulting from the announcement or pendency of the transaction; the diversion of management’s attention and resources from ongoing business operations; the effect of the transaction on the parties’ ability to retain and hire key personnel and to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners; restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may limit the parties’ ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; the risk that the anticipated benefits, synergies and cost savings may not be realized within the expected timeframe or at all; the difficulties and costs of integrating the two businesses; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that the merger does not qualify for its intended treatment as a tax-free reorganization; the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances requiring payment of a termination fee; the risk of stockholder litigation in connection with the transaction; the impact of macroeconomic and market conditions, including economic downturns, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs; and the other risks identified in Supernus' and Indivior’s filings with the SEC and in the joint proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. There can be no assurance that the proposed merger or the contemplated transactions including the Special Dividend will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of they are made and neither Supernus nor Indivior undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

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