Indapta Therapeutics Presents Clinical and Preclinical Data of Allogenic Natural Killer Cell Therapy at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting

Preliminary clinical activity with IDP-023 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma observed at lowest cell dose and in absence of targeting monoclonal antibody

The clinical presentation (Abstract #1483), entitled “Activity of IDP-023 Allogeneic g-NK Cells Without Antibody Targeting in First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Study in Patients with Advanced Multiple Myeloma or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma,” summarized the data from the safety run-in of the Phase 1 trial. Patients received one to three doses of IDP-023, with or without interleukin-2 (IL-2). The treatment was generally well-tolerated, with no dose limiting toxicities. The most common adverse events were cytopenias related to the conditioning chemotherapy. Objective responses were observed in five of nine patients treated. Of the five patients treated with IDP-023 and IL-2, four achieved an objective response (one very good partial response, two partial responses, one minimal response). Of the eight relapsed/refractory myeloma patients, the mean maximum decrease in serum M-protein or light chain was 73%, with three patients achieving a reduction of 84% or greater.

“We are encouraged to observe this degree of clinical activity during the safety run-in, at the lowest cell dose and without the addition of a targeting antibody,” said Dr. Robert Sikorski, Chief Medical Officer of Indapta. “We look forward to the enrollment in the antibody cohorts, in which multiple myeloma patients will receive IDP-023 in combination with a CD38-targeting monoclonal antibody, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients will receive IDP-023 in combination with a CD20-targeting monoclonal antibody. In our preclinical models, the addition of a targeting monoclonal antibody markedly increases efficacy.”

In Abstract #365, entitled, “Artificial Intelligence-Based Dynamic Single-Cell Imaging Reveals Enhanced Migration and Immune Synapse Formation by IDP-023, an Allogeneic g-NK Cell Product,” researchers demonstrated that the enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) of g-NK cells is driven in part by faster cell migration and a higher frequency of synapse formation with target cells compared to conventional NK cells. Faster migration correlates with enhanced expression of CD2 (LFA-2), a protein involved in leukocyte adhesion, as a potential factor in the increased migration and cytotoxic functions of IDP-023.

In Abstract #1285, entitled, “IDP-023 has superior single agent and antibody-dependent cytotoxicity against solid tumor cell lines compared to conventional NK cells,” data presented demonstrate potent activity of g-NK cells against HER2 and EGFR positive cells lines, both without and with tumor targeting antibodies. Furthermore, the analysis of publicly available datasets of patients treated with trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody used to treat HER2-positive breast and other cancers, show that patients with increased levels of naturally occurring g-NK cells had a higher rate of pathological complete response in a neoadjuvant study and improved distant disease-free survival in an adjuvant study.

“These data demonstrate both the differentiated mechanism of g-NK cells, as well as their potential efficacy in solid tumors,” said Stefanie Mandl-Cashman, Chief Scientific Officer of Indapta Therapeutics. “In addition, analyses of clinical outcomes in patients treated with trastuzumab highlight the powerful effect of naturally occurring g-NK cells on the outcome of patients undergoing therapy with monoclonal antibodies, demonstrating the strong antibody-dependent cellular toxicity of g-NK cells.”

Indapta’s Proprietary g-NK Cell Therapy

Indapta’s universal, allogeneic NK cell therapy platform consists of a potent subset of naturally occurring NK cells, known as “g minus” NK cells, or “g-NK” cells. g‑NK cells arise from epigenetic changes resulting from exposure to cytomegalovirus (CMV). To generate IDP-023, Indapta preferentially expands g-NK cells from healthy donors, with low donor to donor variability. IDP-023 has several differentiated mechanisms of killing target cells without the need for genetic engineering, including highly robust antibody-dependent cell mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), the targeting of HLA-E expressing cells via the NKG2C receptor, and the inherent anti-viral activity of g-NK cells.

Indapta’s g-NK can release dramatically more immune activating cytokines and cell-killing compounds than conventional NK cells. In preclinical studies, IDP-023 has demonstrated more potent and durable antitumor activity when combined with cancer targeting monoclonal antibodies as compared to conventional NK cells. (Bigley et al., Blood Advances 2021, https://doi.org/10.1182/bloodadvances.2020002440). g-NK cells in combination with a B cell targeting antibody can also deplete normal B cells from healthy donors or patients with autoimmune disease.

About Indapta Therapeutics

Indapta is a privately held company focused on developing and bringing to market a diverse pipeline of cell therapies to treat the still unmet medical needs of patients with blood and solid-tumor cancers as well as autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary robust platform of naturally occurring g-NK cells is specifically designed to create best-in-class, highly potent, more accessible, and scalable cell therapies. For more information, please visit www.indapta.com.

