Incyte’s Moments of Clarity Program Expands to Highlight Powerful Patient Stories in Vitiligo and Pediatric Eczema

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the expansion of its Moments of Clarity program, which amplifies the voices of people living with chronic immune-mediated skin conditions. This year, the initiative introduces six compelling new stories that spotlight the true lived experiences of people living with nonsegmental vitiligo and mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema.

From Sarah, an educator and mom who has lived with vitiligo for more than 17 years, to Adam and his 10-year-old daughter Piper, who face the challenges of pediatric eczema together, these candid narratives reveal the realities of living with chronic skin conditions — and the moments that changed their journeys.

Each story captures challenges and defining moments — from childhood through adulthood — recognizing the importance and impact of seeking care from healthcare providers and achieving meaningful improvement in their condition. For these patients, that included support and treatment with Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) cream 1.5%. Opzelura is a prescription medicine for the topical, short-term, non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate eczema in adults and children 2 years of age and older whose disease is not well controlled on topical prescription therapies, and the treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in adults and children 12 years of age and older. The use of Opzelura along with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or strong immunosuppressants such as azathioprine or cyclosporine is not recommended.

"Expanding the Moments of Clarity program to include more patient stories, including those with vitiligo and pediatric eczema, honors the lived experiences of the people affected by these serious conditions," said Matteo Trotta, Executive Vice President, General Manager, U.S. Dermatology, Incyte. "By sharing both the struggles and the progress of real patients and their families, we hope to inspire other patients and caregivers, remind them that they are not alone and empower them to take an active role in their care."

Reclaiming Control: The Vitiligo Journey to Repigmentation

For people living with vitiligo, Sarah’s Moments of Clarity story highlights the persistence and patience needed to work toward repigmentation and the added challenges of misperceptions about vitiligo.

“Vitiligo is a visible condition and people — including strangers — were not shy about making cruel comments, which hurt me deeply,” said Sarah. “Over time, my perspective shifted. I went from covering up to feeling excited about the results I was seeing. For me, seeking treatment was an act of self-advocacy, and I’ve seen that with persistence, repigmentation can be possible.”

Families Facing Eczema Together

Moments of Clarity also shares stories of families navigating pediatric eczema and the relief that can come from effectively managing symptoms, introducing Adam and his daughter Piper, whose struggle with eczema symptoms created significant challenges for their entire family.

“The hardest part of our eczema journey was seeing Piper struggle with her symptoms, and it affected our entire household. Finding a treatment that helped manage her symptoms made a significant difference for our family,” said Adam. “We share our story to connect with others who understand these challenges and to remind parents and caregivers to keep advocating for their child's needs.”

To view these and more stories, visit MyMomentsOfClarity.com.

All individuals were compensated for their participation.

About Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) Cream

Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream, a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older, is the first and only treatment for repigmentation approved for use in the United States. Opzelura is also approved in the U.S. for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 2+ years of age whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Use of Opzelura in combination with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine or cyclosporine, is not recommended.

In Europe, Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) cream 15mg/g is approved for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.

Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream, marketed in the United States as Opzelura.

Opzelura and the Opzelura logo are registered trademarks of Incyte.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

OPZELURA is for use on the skin only. Do not use OPZELURA in your eyes, mouth, or vagina.

OPZELURA may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Infections: OPZELURA contains ruxolitinib. Ruxolitinib belongs to a class of medicines called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. JAK inhibitors are medicines that affect your immune system. JAK inhibitors can lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections. Some people have had serious infections while taking JAK inhibitors by mouth, including tuberculosis (TB), and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have been hospitalized or died from these infections. Some people have had serious infections of their lungs while taking OPZELURA. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with OPZELURA.

OPZELURA should not be used in people with an active, serious infection, including localized infections. You should not start using OPZELURA if you have any kind of infection unless your healthcare provider tells you it is okay. You may be at a higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster) while using OPZELURA.

Increased risk of death due to any reason (all causes): Increased risk of death has happened in people 50 years of age and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor and are taking a medicine in the class of medicines called JAK inhibitors by mouth.

Cancer and immune system problems: OPZELURA may increase your risk of certain cancers by changing the way your immune system works. Lymphoma and other cancers have happened in people taking a medicine in the class of medicines called JAK inhibitors by mouth. People taking JAK inhibitors by mouth have a higher risk of certain cancers including lymphoma and lung cancer, especially if they are a current or past smoker. Some people have had skin cancers while using OPZELURA. Your healthcare provider will regularly check your skin during your treatment with OPZELURA. Limit the amount of time you spend in the sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Increased risk of major cardiovascular events: Increased risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death have happened in people 50 years of age and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor and taking a medicine in the class of medicines called JAK inhibitors by mouth, especially in current or past smokers.

Blood clots: Blood clots in the veins of your legs (deep vein thrombosis, DVT) or lungs (pulmonary embolism, PE) can happen in some people taking OPZELURA. This may be life-threatening. Blood clots in the vein of the legs (deep vein thrombosis, DVT) and lungs (pulmonary embolism, PE) have happened more often in people who are 50 years of age and older and with at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor taking a medicine in the class of medicines called JAK inhibitors by mouth.

Low blood cell counts: OPZELURA may cause low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia), low red blood cell counts (anemia), and low white blood cell counts (neutropenia, lymphopenia, leukopenia). Your healthcare provider may do a blood test to check your blood cell counts during your treatment with OPZELURA and may stop your treatment if signs or symptoms of low blood cell counts happen.

Cholesterol increases: Cholesterol increase has happened in people when ruxolitinib is taken by mouth. Tell your healthcare provider if you have high cholesterol or triglycerides.

Before starting OPZELURA, tell your healthcare provider if you:

have an infection, are being treated for one, or have had an infection that does not go away or keeps coming back

have diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB

have had shingles (herpes zoster)

have or have had hepatitis B or C

live, have lived in, or have traveled to certain parts of the country (such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest) where there is an increased chance for getting certain kinds of fungal infections. These infections may happen or become more severe if you use OPZELURA. Ask your healthcare provider if you do not know if you have lived in an area where these infections are common

think you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection such as: fever, sweating, or chills, muscle aches, cough or shortness of breath, blood in your phlegm, weight loss, warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body, diarrhea or stomach pain, burning when you urinate or urinating more often than usual, feeling very tired

have ever had any type of cancer, or are a current or past smoker

have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or a stroke

have had blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs in the past

have or have had low white or red blood cell counts

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if OPZELURA will harm your unborn baby. There is a pregnancy exposure registry for individuals who use OPZELURA during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. If you become exposed to OPZELURA during pregnancy, you and your healthcare provider should report exposure to Incyte Corporation at 1-855-463-3463 or www.opzelura.pregnancy.incyte.com

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if OPZELURA passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with OPZELURA and for about 4 weeks after the last dose.

After starting OPZELURA:

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. OPZELURA can make you more likely to get infections or make worse any infections that you have.

Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack, blood clot, or stroke while using OPZELURA, including: discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort breaking out in a cold sweat nausea or vomiting feeling lightheaded weakness in one part or on one side of your body slurred speech swelling, pain, or tenderness in one or both legs

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop or have worsening of any symptoms of low blood cell counts, such as: unusual bleeding, bruising, tiredness, shortness of breath, or fever.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of OPZELURA in people treated for atopic dermatitis include: common cold (nasopharyngitis), diarrhea, bronchitis, ear infection, increase in a type of white blood cell (eosinophil) count or decrease in a type of white blood cell (neutropenia) count, hives, inflamed hair pores (folliculitis), swelling of the tonsils (tonsillitis), runny nose (rhinorrhea), upper respiratory tract infection, COVID-19, fever, and pain, irritation, discomfort, or itching at the application site.

The most common side effects of OPZELURA in people treated for nonsegmental vitiligo include: acne at the application site, itching at the application site, common cold (nasopharyngitis), headache, urinary tract infection, redness at the application site, and fever.

These are not all of the possible side effects of OPZELURA. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Incyte Corporation at 1-855-463-3463.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide for OPZELURA.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

OPZELURA is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) for:

short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate eczema (atopic dermatitis) in non-immunocompromised adults and children 2 years of age and older whose disease is not well controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not recommended

the treatment of a type of vitiligo called nonsegmental vitiligo in adults and children 12 years of age and older

The use of OPZELURA along with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or strong immunosuppressants such as azathioprine or cyclosporine is not recommended.

It is not known if OPZELURA is safe and effective in children less than 2 years of age with atopic dermatitis and less than 12 years with nonsegmental vitiligo.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. Today, we are building on this legacy as we discover and develop innovative dermatology treatments to bring solutions to patients in need.

We strive to identify and develop therapies to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation. Specifically, our efforts in dermatology are focused on a number of immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, lichen sclerosus and prurigo nodularis.

To learn more, visit the Dermatology section of Incyte.com.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding whether Opzelura will provide a successful treatment option for children ages 2-11 with atopic dermatitis and adults and children 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo, contain predictions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA, and other regulatory agencies; the efficacy or safety of our products; the acceptance of our products in the marketplace; market competition; unexpected variations in the demand for our products; the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for our products; sales, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution requirements, including our ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional new products that become approved; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

