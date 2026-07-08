Incyte to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

Q2 2026 Press Release: July 28, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET

Q2 2026 Conference Call: July 28, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-407-3042

International Dial-In Number: 201-389-0864

Conference ID Number: 13759527

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference identification number 13759527.

A live webcast with slides can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for ninety days.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Incyte Contacts

Media

media@incyte.com

Investors

ir@incyte.com