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Press Releases

Incyte to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

April 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.



The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

  • Q1 2026 Press Release: April 28, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Q1 2026 Conference Call: April 28, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-407-3042
  • International Dial-In Number: 201-389-0864
  • Conference ID Number: 13759527

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13759527.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for ninety days.

About Incyte®

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.


Contacts

Incyte Contacts
Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

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