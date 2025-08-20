Incyte to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:00 am (EDT)

Well Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 8:45 am (EDT)

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:00 am (EDT)

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

