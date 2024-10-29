Incyte Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Updates on Key Clinical Programs

Total revenues of $1,138 million in the third quarter (Q3'24) (+24% Y/Y)

Jakafi ® (ruxolitinib) net product revenues of $741 million in Q3'24 (+16% Y/Y); raising full year 2024 Jakafi guidance to a new range of $2,740 - $2,770 million

Opzelura ® (ruxolitinib) cream net product revenues of $139 million in Q3'24 (+52% Y/Y); launch momentum continues in the U.S. supported by reimbursement expansion in Europe

Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr) approved by FDA for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients

Regulatory and development progress with supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ruxolitinib cream in pediatric atopic dermatitis filed and positive data presented for CDK2 inhibitor, retifanlimab and tafasitamab

“In the third quarter of 2024, we delivered significant achievements, including strong revenue growth for both Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) and Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) cream, and the advancement of our clinical pipeline highlighted by the submission to the FDA of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ruxolitinib cream in pediatric atopic dermatitis and several key data readouts including CDK2i, retifanlimab, tafasitamab, povorcitinib and ruxolitinib cream, which all hold near to mid-term launch potential. Additionally, in August, the FDA approved Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr) for patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease, after failure of two prior lines of therapy, making it the first anti-CSF-1R antibody approved to target the inflammation and fibrosis associated with chronic GVHD,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We are on track to achieve over ten impactful launches by 2030.”

Key Recent Company Updates

In October, the sNDA submission for ruxolitinib cream in pediatric atopic dermatitis was filed with the FDA with approval anticipated in the second half of 2025.

In October, Opzelura was granted a Notice of Compliance by Health Canada for the topical treatment of both mild to moderate atopic dermatitis and nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older.

In September, Incyte presented late-breaking Phase 3 results for retifanlimab (Zynyz ® ) and initial data from the Phase 1 CDK2 inhibitor program at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. Featured during the Presidential Symposium, the Phase 3 POD1UM-303/InterAACT2 trial for retifanlimab met the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) and demonstrated improvement across secondary endpoints in patients with squamous cell anal carcinoma (SCAC) receiving retifanlimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin-paclitaxel). Incyte plans to file a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for retifanlimab in SCAC by the end of 2024. A potential approval in 2025 could represent the first PD-(L)1 antibody for patients with SCAC. Phase 1 data of INCB123667, a highly selective and potentially first-in-class CDK2 inhibitor, were presented demonstrating single-agent antitumor activity across a range of doses and regimens, notably in patients with ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer whose tumors overexpress Cyclin E1. The Phase 1 trial of INCB123667 in combination with other agents is ongoing. Incyte plans to initiate a pivotal trial in ovarian cancer in 2025.

) and initial data from the Phase 1 CDK2 inhibitor program at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. In August, Incyte and its partner Syndax announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Niktimvo, an anti-CSF-1R antibody, for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients. Niktimvo is the first approved anti-CSF-1R antibody targeting the drivers of inflammation and fibrosis seen in chronic GVHD. In September, Incyte and Syndax announced the New England Journal of Medicine publication of data from the pivotal AGAVE-201 trial of Niktimvo in chronic GVHD and the addition of Niktimvo to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for the treatment of chronic GVHD.

publication of data from the pivotal AGAVE-201 trial of Niktimvo in chronic GVHD and the addition of Niktimvo to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for the treatment of chronic GVHD. In August, Incyte announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 clinical study evaluating tafasitamab (Monjuvi®) in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). The pivotal Phase 3 inMIND trial met the primary endpoint of PFS by investigator assessment in FL. The trial also met key secondary endpoints. No new safety signals with tafasitamab were observed. The full dataset is anticipated to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in 2024 and Incyte expects to file an sBLA for tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL by the end of 2024.

Jakafi:

Net product revenues for the third quarter 2024 of $741 million (+16% Y/Y):

Net product revenues were primarily driven by patient demand, which increased 10% in the third quarter of 2024 versus the same quarter in the prior year, with growth across all indications.

Opzelura:

Net product revenues for the third quarter 2024 of $139 million (+52% Y/Y):

Net product revenues of $119 million in the third quarter of 2024 in the U.S. were primarily driven by patient demand and refills in both atopic dermatitis (AD) and vitiligo.

Net product revenues of $20 million in the third quarter of 2024 ex-U.S. were primarily driven by sales in Germany and France.

Additional Pipeline Updates

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) and Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) – key highlights

A bioequivalence study of ruxolitinib extended-release (XR) is enrolling. The data are anticipated in the first half of 2025.

A Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of axatilimab in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with newly diagnosed chronic GVHD is enrolling.

Trials of ruxolitinib twice daily (BID) with BETi and zilurgisertib are ongoing. Additional data for BETi and zilurgisertib are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Phase 1 studies evaluating mCALR and JAK2V617Fi are ongoing and enrolling patients. Initial data for both studies are anticipated in 2025.

MPN and GVHD Programs Indication and status Ruxolitinib XR (QD) (JAK1/JAK2) Myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and GVHD Ruxolitinib + zilurgisertib (JAK1/JAK2 + ALK2i) Myelofibrosis: Phase 2 Ruxolitinib + INCB57643 (JAK1/JAK2 + BETi) Myelofibrosis: Phase 2 Ruxolitinib + axatilimab1 (JAK1/JAK2 + anti-CSF-1R) Chronic GVHD: Phase 2 Steroids + axatilimab1 (Steroids + anti-CSF-1R) Chronic GVHD: Phase 3 in preparation INCA33989 (mCALR) Myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia: Phase 1 INCB160058 (JAK2V617Fi) Myelofibrosis: Phase 1 1 Clinical development of axatilimab in GVHD conducted in collaboration with Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Other Hematology/Oncology – key highlights

Following the announcement of the positive topline results from the Phase 3 study evaluating retifanlimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1), in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Incyte anticipates sharing the full dataset at an upcoming medical meeting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Phase 3 study evaluating tafasitamab in first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is ongoing. The Phase 3 data are anticipated in the first half of 2025.

The Phase 1 studies evaluating KRASG12D and TGFßR2×PD-1 are ongoing and enrolling patients. Initial data for both studies are anticipated in 2025.

Heme/Oncology Programs Indication and status Tafasitamab (Monjuvi®/Minjuvi®) (CD19) Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): Phase 3 (B-MIND) First-line DLBCL: Phase 3 (frontMIND) Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL): Phase 3 (inMIND) Retifanlimab (Zynyz®)1 (PD-1) Squamous cell anal cancer (SCAC): Phase 3 (POD1UM-303) Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Phase 3 (POD1UM-304) MSI-high endometrial cancer: Phase 2 (POD1UM-101, POD1UM-204) INCB123667 (CDK2i) Solid tumors with Amplification/ Overexpression of CCNE1: Phase 1 INCB161734 (KRASG12D) Advanced metastatic solid tumors with a KRASG12D mutation: Phase 1 INCA33890 (TGFßR2×PD-1)2 Advanced or metastatic solid tumors: Phase 1 1 Retifanlimab licensed from MacroGenics.

2 Development in collaboration with Merus.

Inflammation and Autoimmunity (IAI) – key highlights

Ruxolitinib Cream

In September 2024, Incyte presented multiple datasets for ruxolitinib cream at the 2024 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress including late-breaking oral presentations for vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and lichen planus.

Two Phase 3 trials (TRuE-PN1 and TRuE-PN2) evaluating ruxolitinib cream in prurigo nodularis (PN) are ongoing. The Phase 3 data are anticipated in the first half of 2025.

The Phase 3 trial for ruxolitinib cream in mild to moderate HS is on track to initiate in the first half of 2025 following achieving alignment on the study design with FDA. Ruxolitinib cream has the potential to provide a new therapeutic option for the approximately 150,000 mild to moderate HS patients in the U.S.

Povorcitinib (INCB54707)

In September 2024, Incyte presented long-term extension data at the 2024 EADV Congress from the Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib in patients with PN. In October 2024, two Phase 3 studies (STOP-PN1 and STOP-PN2) evaluating povorcitinib versus placebo were initiated and are enrolling.

The Phase 3 studies of povorcitinib in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2) are enrolling well with data anticipated in the first quarter of 2025.

Two Phase 2 trials evaluating povorcitinib in asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) are enrolling. Data for CSU are anticipated in the first half of 2025 and data in asthma are anticipated in the second half of 2025.

INCB000262 (MRGPRX2)

Three clinical studies evaluating INCB000262 in CSU (Phase 2), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndu) (Phase 1b) and atopic dermatitis (AD) (Phase 2a) are ongoing. Data for all three studies are anticipated in the first quarter of 2025.

INCB000547 (MRGPRX4)

The phase 2 clinical study evaluating MRGPRX4 in cholestatic pruritus is ongoing with data expected in the first quarter of 2025.

IAI and Dermatology Programs Indication and status Ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura®)1 (JAK1/JAK2) Atopic dermatitis: Phase 3 pediatric study (TRuE-AD3) Hidradenitis suppurativa: Phase 2; Phase 3 expected to initiate in 2025 Prurigo nodularis: Phase 3 (TRuE-PN1, TRuE-PN2) Povorcitinib (JAK1) Hidradenitis suppurativa: Phase 3 (STOP-HS1, STOP-HS2) Vitiligo: Phase 3 (STOP-V1, STOP-V2) Prurigo nodularis: Phase 3 (STOP-PN1, STOP-PN2) Asthma: Phase 2 Chronic spontaneous urticaria: Phase 2 INCB000262 (MRGPRX2) Chronic spontaneous urticaria: Phase 2 Chronic inducible urticaria: Phase 1b Atopic dermatitis: Phase 2a INCB000547 (MRGPRX4) Cholestatic pruritus: Phase 2a INCA034460 (anti-CD122) Vitiligo: Phase 1 1 Novartis’ rights to ruxolitinib outside of the United States under our Collaboration and License Agreement with Novartis do not include topical administration.

Other

Other Program Indication and Phase Zilurgisertib (ALK2) Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva: Pivotal Phase 2

2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

The financial measures presented in this press release for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 have been prepared by the Company in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), unless otherwise identified as a Non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that Non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Incyte’s GAAP disclosures. Management uses such information internally and externally for establishing budgets, operating goals and financial planning purposes. These metrics are also used to manage the Company’s business and monitor performance. The Company adjusts, where appropriate, for expenses in order to reflect the Company’s core operations. The Company believes these adjustments are useful to investors by providing an enhanced understanding of the financial performance of the Company’s core operations. The metrics have been adopted to align the Company with disclosures provided by industry peers.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used in conjunction with and to supplement Incyte’s operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in our industry.

As changes in exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, Management believes the presentation of certain revenue results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors’ ability to understand its operating results and evaluate its performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current year results using prior year foreign currency exchange rates and generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange or being on a constant currency basis. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP. Results on a constant currency basis, as the Company presents them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total GAAP revenues $ 1,137,871 $ 919,025 $ 3,062,519 $ 2,682,308 Total GAAP operating income (loss) 146,085 214,705 (240,147 ) 433,255 Total Non-GAAP operating income 255,236 273,294 37,618 625,081 GAAP net income (loss) 106,456 171,269 (168,597 ) 396,520 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 209,651 248,719 (53,762 ) 556,325 GAAP basic EPS $ 0.55 $ 0.76 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.77 Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 1.09 $ 1.11 $ (0.25 ) $ 2.49 GAAP diluted EPS1 $ 0.54 $ 0.76 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.76 Non-GAAP diluted EPS1 $ 1.07 $ 1.10 $ (0.25 ) $ 2.46 1 All stock options and stock awards were excluded from the diluted share calculation for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive, as we were in a net loss position.

Revenue Details

Revenue Details (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, % Change (as reported) % Change (constant currency)1 Nine Months Ended

September 30, % Change (as reported) % Change (constant currency)1 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net product revenues: Jakafi $ 741,181 $ 636,252 16 % 16 % $ 2,018,993 $ 1,898,605 6 % 6 % Opzelura 139,272 91,836 52 % 51 % 346,691 228,621 52 % 52 % Iclusig 29,745 27,721 7 % 6 % 86,950 84,493 3 % 2 % Pemazyre 20,661 18,942 9 % 9 % 58,606 62,989 (7 %) (7 %) Minjuvi/ Monjuvi 31,439 8,348 277 % 276 % 86,429 28,063 208 % 208 % Zynyz 694 98 608 % 608 % 1,812 668 171 % 171 % Total net product revenues 962,992 783,197 23 % 23 % 2,599,481 2,303,439 13 % 13 % Royalty revenues: Jakavi 115,741 96,551 20 % 20 % 304,653 263,691 16 % 16 % Olumiant 34,796 29,615 17 % 22 % 97,087 95,779 1 % 5 % Tabrecta 5,928 4,139 43 % NA 16,460 13,115 26 % NA Pemazyre 414 523 (21 %) NM 1,838 1,284 43 % NM Total royalty revenues 156,879 130,828 20 % 420,038 373,869 12 % Total net product and royalty revenues 1,119,871 914,025 23 % 3,019,519 2,677,308 13 % Milestone and contract revenues 18,000 5,000 260 % 260 % 43,000 5,000 760 % 760 % Total GAAP revenues $ 1,137,871 $ 919,025 24 % $ 3,062,519 $ 2,682,308 14 % NM = not meaningful

NA = not applicable

1 Percentage change in constant currency is calculated using 2023 foreign exchange rates to recalculate 2024 results.

Product and Royalty Revenues Total net product and royalty revenues for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 23% and 13%, respectively, over the prior year comparative periods, primarily driven by the following:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Jakafi net product revenue increased 16% primarily driven by a 10% increase in total demand. Channel inventory at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was within the normal range. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Jakafi net product revenue increased 6% primarily driven by a 7% increase in total demand.

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, Opzelura net product revenue increased 52% due to continued growth in new patient starts and refills in the U.S. and increased contribution from Europe, driven by continued uptake in Germany and the launch in France.

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, Minjuvi/Monjuvi net product revenue increased 277% and 208%, respectively, following the acquisition of the exclusive global rights to tafasitamab in February 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total royalty revenues grew by 20%, driven by 20% and 17% growth in Jakavi and Olumiant royalty revenues, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total royalty revenues grew by 12%, driven primarily by 16% growth in Jakavi royalty revenues.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expense Summary (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, % Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, % Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP cost of product revenues $ 85,993 $ 60,091 43 % $ 223,583 $ 185,239 21 % Non-GAAP cost of product revenues1 79,981 53,914 48 % 205,839 166,733 23 % GAAP research and development 573,174 375,709 53 % 2,140,814 1,183,100 81 % Non-GAAP research and development2 525,343 348,868 51 % 2,002,870 1,092,409 83 % GAAP selling, general and administrative 309,209 267,893 15 % 915,447 867,428 6 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative3 277,311 241,896 15 % 817,217 798,943 2 % GAAP loss (gain) on change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 23,410 (426 ) (5595 %) 23,847 14,144 69 % Non-GAAP loss (gain) on change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration4 — — — % — — — % GAAP loss and (profit) sharing under collaboration agreements — 1,053 — % (1,025 ) (858 ) 19 % 1 Non-GAAP cost of product revenues excludes the amortization of licensed intellectual property for Iclusig relating to the acquisition of the European business of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and the cost of stock-based compensation.

2 Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude the cost of stock-based compensation, MorphoSys transition costs, and Escient acquisition related compensation expense related to cash settled unvested Escient equity awards and severance payments.

3 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses exclude the cost of stock-based compensation, MorphoSys transition costs, Escient acquisition related compensation expense related to cash settled unvested Escient equity awards and severance payments, and asset impairments.

4 Non-GAAP (gain) loss on change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration is null.

Cost of product revenues GAAP and Non-GAAP cost of product revenues for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 43% and 48%, and 21% and 23%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2023 primarily due to growth in net product revenues, increased royalty expense and increased manufacturing related costs.

Research and development expenses GAAP and Non-GAAP research and development expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 53% and 51%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to the $100.0 million milestone payment made to MacroGenics during the third quarter of 2024 and continued investment in our late stage development assets. Excluding upfront and milestone payments and Escient severance payments, research and development expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 26% compared to the same period in 2023 due to continued investment in our late stage development assets, additional expenses resulting from the Escient acquisition, and timing of certain expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, excluding upfront and milestone payments and the Escient acquisition related compensation expense and severance payments, research and development expense increased 15% compared to the same period in 2023 due to continued investment in our late stage development assets, additional expenses resulting from the Escient acquisition, and timing of certain expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 15% compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to timing of consumer marketing activities and of certain other expenses.

GAAP and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 6% and 2%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to $22.0 million of Escient acquisition related compensation expense including severance payments and timing of consumer marketing activities and of certain other expenses. Excluding the Escient acquisition related compensation expense and severance payments, selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 3% compared to the same period in 2023.

Other Financial Information

Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration The change in fair value of contingent consideration during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates impacting future revenue projections of Iclusig.

Operating income GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 32% and 7%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023, driven primarily by the $100.0 million milestone payment made to MacroGenics during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding upfront and milestone payments and Escient severance payments, operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 14% compared to the same period in 2023 primarily driven by growth in net product revenue.

GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 155% and 94%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023, driven primarily by the $679.4 million of expense relating to the IPR&D assets acquired in the Escient acquisition, $36.

