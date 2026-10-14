Incyte Honors the 2026 MPN Heroes®, Celebrating Champions of the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN) Community

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte today announced eight winners of the 2026 MPN Heroes® annual recognition program. The program, now in its 14th year, pays tribute to individuals whose contributions to patient care, research and advocacy make a meaningful difference for people affected by myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). The 2026 Heroes join a distinguished group of over 100 past honorees whose remarkable contributions have spurred progress and enriched the lives of people throughout the MPN community.

"The MPN Heroes Recognition Program shines a light on the extraordinary individuals working every day to improve the lives of people living with MPNs,” said Mohamed Issa, Pharm.D., Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial, Incyte. "This year’s Heroes remind us that progress is not only measured by scientific advances, but also by the passion, commitment and intentional connections made by dedicated individuals who deepen our understanding of each patient’s experience and help personalize care. We are proud to recognize their contributions and the impact they make.”

Nominated by their peers and selected by an independent panel of MPN community experts and advocates, this year’s MPN Heroes hail from leading cancer centers across the United States:

Nicole Alimi, N.P., UCLA Health Bowyer Oncology Center, recognized for helping patients access clinical trials while providing personalized support throughout their treatment experience. She serves as a trusted liaison between patients, physicians and research teams, guiding patients through complex care decisions and helping ensure clinical research opportunities align with their individual needs.

recognized for helping patients access clinical trials while providing personalized support throughout their treatment experience. She serves as a trusted liaison between patients, physicians and research teams, guiding patients through complex care decisions and helping ensure clinical research opportunities align with their individual needs. Aleksey Aronov, N.P., Mount Sinai MPN Clinic, recognized for delivering deeply personalized care that considers the needs of the whole person, not only their disease. He combines empathy and strong patient relationships with a commitment to staying at the forefront of evolving MPN science.

recognized for delivering deeply personalized care that considers the needs of the whole person, not only their disease. He combines empathy and strong patient relationships with a commitment to staying at the forefront of evolving MPN science. Shannon Elf, Ph.D., Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah , recognized for advancing understanding of MPN biology while fostering collaboration across research, clinical care and the patient community. She founded the MPN Working Group at Huntsman Cancer Institute and is committed to making MPN science more accessible to patients and caregivers.

, recognized for advancing understanding of MPN biology while fostering collaboration across research, clinical care and the patient community. She founded the MPN Working Group at Huntsman Cancer Institute and is committed to making MPN science more accessible to patients and caregivers. Raymond Hernandez, N.P., City of Hope Los Angeles , recognized for delivering attentive, compassionate care that makes every patient feel seen, heard and supported. He combines strong patient relationships with clinical expertise, closely monitoring for signs of disease progression, relapse and acting quickly when needed.

, recognized for delivering attentive, compassionate care that makes every patient feel seen, heard and supported. He combines strong patient relationships with clinical expertise, closely monitoring for signs of disease progression, relapse and acting quickly when needed. Stacey Fuller Hoffman, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, University of Washington, recognized for expanding patient access to treatment opportunities and serving as a trusted resource for patients and colleagues alike. She combines her deep knowledge of evolving MPN research with unwavering support for those in her care, helping patients navigate treatment with confidence and hope.

recognized for expanding patient access to treatment opportunities and serving as a trusted resource for patients and colleagues alike. She combines her deep knowledge of evolving MPN research with unwavering support for those in her care, helping patients navigate treatment with confidence and hope. Swathi Namburi, M.D., Center for Blood Disorders and Cellular Therapy, Swedish Cancer Institute, recognized for delivering personalized care that prioritizes each patient’s unique needs and circumstances. She builds meaningful, long-term relationships with patients while helping them overcome barriers to care and access the treatment options best suited to their goals.

recognized for delivering personalized care that prioritizes each patient’s unique needs and circumstances. She builds meaningful, long-term relationships with patients while helping them overcome barriers to care and access the treatment options best suited to their goals. Brandi Reeves, M.D., University of North Carolina, recognized for advancing research into MPN-related blood clotting and bleeding complications and for her leadership of the MPN Program she founded in 2019. She is committed to translating scientific discovery into meaningful progress for patients living with MPNs.

recognized for advancing research into MPN-related blood clotting and bleeding complications and for her leadership of the MPN Program she founded in 2019. She is committed to translating scientific discovery into meaningful progress for patients living with MPNs. Joseph M. Scandura, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, recognized for advancing collaborative research and patient care to improve outcomes for people living with MPNs. He leads multidisciplinary efforts that connect scientific discovery, therapeutic development and real-world patient needs, while developing the MPN Research Data Repository, which helps to strengthen MPN research. Dr. Scandura serves as a paid advisory board member for Incyte.

The 2026 MPN Heroes independent judging panel included:

Ed Bartholemy, patient advocate

Patrick Buxton, R.N., Clinical Nurse Coordinator, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Aïcha Diallo, M.P.H., CHES, Vice President of Programs, Patient Empowerment Network

Lea Fosbenner, patient advocate

Irum Khan, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University

The 2026 MPN Heroes will be honored on Friday, December 11, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, during an event held in conjunction with the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition. The event will also feature the second annual MPN Innovators Showcase, exhibiting a range of patient programs, resources and initiatives designed and offered by patient advocacy organizations to meet the unique needs of the MPN community.

Learn more about the MPN Heroes Recognition Program and the 2026 honorees at https://incyte.mpnheroes.com/. Nominations for the 2027 MPN Heroes Recognition Program will open on December 11, 2026.

About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally. The bone marrow is where the body’s blood cells are made. MPNs are progressive blood cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs vary, but analysis of claims data suggests there may be as many as 200,000 people in the U.S. living with the most prevalent MPNs: myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia (ET).1

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

1 Data on file.

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