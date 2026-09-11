Incyte Announces Funding of MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) for patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma through Ontario’s FAST Program

Ontario becomes the first province to provide access to MINJUVI® in follicular lymphoma through public funding under its accelerated funding pathway.

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Incyte (NYSE: INCY) today announced that MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) in the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL) has been funded in the province of Ontario through Ontario's Funding Accelerated for Specific Treatments (FAST) Program. Through this program, eligible patients may gain access to treatment sooner while formal reimbursement processes continue.1,2

Despite advances in care, most patients with FL eventually experience relapse, highlighting the need for additional treatment options across multiple lines of therapy.3 The acceptance of cancer therapies such as MINJUVI® in the treatment of FL represents a significant step, showing Ontario's commitment to accelerating access to innovative cancer care.

FL is generally an incurable, chronic, indolent (slow-growing) form of blood cancer. It is also the second most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).3

Although patients may experience long periods of remission following initial treatment, most patients will experience disease relapse over time. About 20% of the patients with FL develop disease progression within the first 2 years of chemotherapy, with an overall 5-year survival rate of 50%.3

With each subsequent relapse, treatment becomes increasingly complex, remissions often shorten, and the disease may become refractory to standard therapeutic regimens. Consequently, there remains a continuous and critical need for novel, targeted treatment options that offer meaningful clinical benefits across successive lines of therapy.3,4

"For people living with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, having access to new and innovative treatment options is an important part of moving care forward. We are encouraged to see Ontario patients gain access to tafasitamab in combination with R² through the FAST program, representing a meaningful step forward in expanding treatment options for eligible patients."



Gurjot Basra, Manager of Patient Programs, Research and Advocacy, Lymphoma Canada

Incyte remains dedicated to working collaboratively across the entire Canadian oncology ecosystem – including provincial health authorities, patient advocacy organizations, clinicians, and care teams – to advance care and improve outcomes for people living with complex blood cancers.

"The inclusion of MINJUVI® through Ontario's FAST Program is an important step forward in expanding access for novel cancer treatments. At Incyte, we are committed to advancing science to address unmet medical needs and provide new treatment options for Canadians. We commend Ontario's health authorities for their leadership in pioneering accelerated access pathways and for their continued commitment to improving outcomes for patients living with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma."



Chris White, General Manager, Incyte Biosciences Canada

About MINJUVI® (tafasitamab for injection)

PrMINJUVI® is indicated in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with Grade 1, 2, or 3a relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL). MINJUVI® is a targeted humanized Fc-modified anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody designed to target CD19 expressed on the surface of B-cell malignancies. For complete indication details, safety profile, and dosing instructions, please consult the official Canadian Product Monograph.1

Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance for MINJUVI® in the treatment of R/R FL on April 17, 2026.1,5

About Incyte Biosciences Canada

Incyte Biosciences Canada, located in Ville St. Laurent, Quebec, is the Canadian affiliate of Incyte. Incyte is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

For more information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow @Incyte on social media: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram.

To learn more about Incyte Biosciences Canada, please visit Incytebiosciences.ca.

MINJUVI, INCYTE and the INCYTE logo are registered trademarks of Incyte.

About Incyte®

Incyte is redefining what's possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology, and Inflammation & Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding Incyte's expectations as to the effect of MINJUVI's inclusion in the FAST Program and the impact of such inclusion on patients and their access to MINJUVI, Incyte's commitment to expanding access to cancer treatments and Incyte's aspirations and goals as set forth under the heading "About Incyte Biosciences Canada."

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the actions of governments and regulatory agencies; the efficacy or safety of Incyte's products; Incyte's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and product candidates; Incyte's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its products and technology; Incyte's reliance on third parties and partners; the acceptance of Incyte's products in the marketplace; market competition, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; greater than expected expenses, including expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; and those risks and uncertainties discussed in greater detail in Incyte's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Government of Ontario. Funding Accelerated for Specific Treatments (FAST) pilot program. Available at: https://www.ontario.ca/page/funding-accelerated-specific-treatments-fast-pilot-program#section-0.



2 MINJUVI® Product Monograph. Incyte Corporation. April 17, 2026.



3 Singh D, et al. Relapsed and Refractory Follicular Lymphoma. [Updated 2023 Jan 15]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK589677/.



4 NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®). B-Cell Lymphomas. Version 3.2026. March 12, 2026. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



5 Sehn LH, et al.; inMIND Study team. Tafasitamab, lenalidomide, and rituximab in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (inMIND): a global, phase 3, randomised controlled trial. Lancet. 2026;407(10524):133–146.

SOURCE Incyte Biosciences Canada