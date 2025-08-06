Incyte Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Christiana Stamoulis

- Company initiates search for successor and reaffirms full year financial guidance

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that Christiana Stamoulis will step down from her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to pursue another opportunity, effective September 16, 2025. Ms. Stamoulis will remain with the Company until then to support a smooth transition. The Company has initiated the process of appointing a successor.

“Since joining Incyte in 2019, Christiana has been an invaluable part of the leadership team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Christiana for her many contributions, and wish her well in her future endeavors," said Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. "As we search for our next CFO, our focus is on finding a strategic leader to execute our long-term growth plan."

The Company reaffirms its previously issued financial guidance for 2025, as disclosed during its second-quarter earnings announcement on July 29, 2025. The Company’s financial position and strategic direction remain unchanged.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

