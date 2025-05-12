IN8bio Presents Data at ISCT 2025 Demonstrating Proprietary γδ T cell Manufacturing Generates Consistent and Robust Clinical Products

Company receives ISCT abstract award for the analytical characterization of its manufactured gamma-delta T cell therapies in the INB-100 trial, which has demonstrated durable, relapse-free survival in AML patients.





IN8bio’s proprietary gamma-delta T cell manufacturing platform generates robust and reproducible products that are activated and primed for tumor cell killing, migration and immune cell recruitment.



NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced new data on its proprietary γδ T manufacturing program. The oral presentation shared exciting updates about its unique manufacturing processes, including deep analytics, genomics and repertoire analysis, presented at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025 Annual Meeting. The data, which earned IN8bio the prestigious Host Region (U.S. East) Abstract Award, as presented by Bruce Levine, PhD, ISCT Past President and a member of IN8bio’s Scientific Advisory Board. The award is a competitive recognition for scientific excellence and demonstrates how IN8bio’s technology and know-how creates consistent, powerful cellular therapies.

The oral presentation highlights how IN8bio’s DeltEx™ Allo manufacturing process consistently induces donor derived T cells to express γδ T cell receptors (TCRs) and genes, associated with increased cancer cytotoxicity. Gene expression profiling confirmed a highly potent product across multiple manufacturing batches.

“Manufacturing abilities are paramount to the successful and safe development of cellular therapies. From process development through clinical manufacturing and product characterization, IN8bio uniquely maintains hands-on control of all steps in the process. These data and the Abstract Award further establish IN8bio as a leader in clinical grade γδ T cell manufacturing,” said Kate Rochlin, Chief Operating Officer of IN8bio. “The power of our platform is our ability to consistently produce robust cell products with signatures associated with cytotoxicity, immune activation, and tissue trafficking. Our knowledge and know-how are key differentiators as we efficiently scale manufacturing to support our clinical trials and potential future commercialization.”

Key Findings from the INB-100 Study Presented at ISCT:

Manufacturing-Driven TCR Reprogramming: All analyzed clinical batches showed a clear and consistent shift from αβ-TCR to γδ-TCR dominance, with enrichment of Vγ9 clones. This shift occurred independent of donor starting material, indicating the process—not the donor—drives final TCR composition.

All analyzed clinical batches showed a clear and consistent shift from αβ-TCR to γδ-TCR dominance, with enrichment of Vγ9 clones. This shift occurred independent of donor starting material, indicating the process—not the donor—drives final TCR composition. Uniform Potency Markers Across Donors: All manufactured clinical products showed high expression levels of genes linked to increased cancer killing, immune activation, and tumor seeking migration.

All manufactured clinical products showed high expression levels of genes linked to increased cancer killing, immune activation, and tumor seeking migration. Durable Remissions in AML Patients: All 10 patients in the initial cohort remained relapse-free for more than one year, with a median overall survival of 23.3 months as of January 2024.





These results highlight the strength and reproducibility of IN8bio’s cell therapy manufacturing processes. These products were administered clinically in the INB-100 clinical trial, which has demonstrated durable long-term remissions in adult AML patients with high-risk, complex disease characteristics. Further, long term expansion and persistence of the γδ T cells have been observed in these patients through 1 year, a first for an allogeneic cellular therapy product. IN8bio‘s manufacturing program has been automated, enabling rapid and reproducible production of cryopreserved cell therapy doses. The INB-100 trial continues to enroll an expansion cohort at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D).

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic γδ T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI γδ T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel γδ T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Contacts:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com