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Press Releases

IMUNON to Participate in Upcoming October 2026 Investor Conferences

October 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing DNA-mediated immunotherapies, today announced that Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following October 2026 investor conferences.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026
Date: October 12 - 14, 2026
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY
Presentation: Oncology Panel, October 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit https://www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit.

2026 ThinkEquity Conference
Date: October 15, 2026
Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York, NY
Presentation: 1:30 p.m. ET in the Boardroom

For more information and a complete agenda of the ThinkEquity Conference, please visit https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference.

The Company will host 1x1 meetings throughout the conferences. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact Maxim Group or ThinkEquity conference representatives or email imunon@kcsa.com.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA-based gene therapy technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy being developed for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. IMNN-001 has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently being studied in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1254
imunon@kcsa.com


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