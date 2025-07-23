Imperative Care Secures FDA Clearance and Initial Cases of the Zoom 7X Catheter, the Newest Innovation in Ischemic Stroke Treatment

Zoom 7X is the first catheter to feature CenTRX Technology for enhanced navigation and asymmetric clot ingestion in stroke procedures

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperative Care, Inc. today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and first patient cases with the latest advancement in ischemic stroke treatment – the novel Zoom 7X Catheter for aspiration thrombectomy procedures.

The newest addition to the company’s comprehensive Zoom Stroke System, the Zoom 7X Catheter is the first catheter to incorporate CenTRX™ Technology, a unique 96-degree pre-shaped tip designed to center in the vessel, maximizing clot ingestion with the extra surface area of the asymmetric tip. This proprietary feature allows the device to navigate challenging anatomy and self-orient the geometric tip into the optimal position for full clot aspiration, building upon the benefits of asymmetric aspiration in stroke.

“Based on direct feedback from physicians, the Zoom 7X Catheter was developed to address the need for even greater trackability, navigation and asymmetric clot ingestion,” said Ariel Sutton, General Manager of Imperative Care Stroke. “Zoom 7X builds upon our comprehensive system of stroke technologies with the goal of making the procedure faster, safer and more efficient than ever before. The launch of Zoom 7X, paired with the recent introduction of the Continuous Dual Aspiration Technique (CDAT) with Zoom DuoPort, advances the field one step closer to making TICI 3 in 10 minutes the expectation for physicians,” added Sutton.

“I’ve seen significant benefit in using a shaped asymmetric tip for my stroke procedures,” said Dr. Jacob Cherian, M.D., University of Maryland. “I believe the tip of Zoom 7X allows the catheter to self-orient from within the center of the vessel for enhanced trackability. This capability, along with a full system approach from .088” intracranial access to complete clot ingestion, has helped further streamline my procedures. I’m encouraged to see Imperative Care respond to feedback from the physician community to engineer a solution that I expect will bring notable improvements to procedure efficiency and speed.”

“Based on my early experience with Zoom 7X, I anticipate this new tip configuration will help reduce the need for extra devices and simplify my thrombectomy procedures, leading to faster access and case times. Having new options to access and navigate challenging anatomy is key to making stroke treatment fast and reliable,” said Dr. Keith Woodward, M.D., Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

About the Zoom Products

The Zoom System is designed to be a complete stroke system from access through reperfusion for fast and effective clot removal in patients presenting with acute ischemic stroke. Imperative Care’s Zoom System consists of the Zoom 35, 45, 55, 71 and 7X Catheters, Zoom 88 Large Distal Platform, Zoom 88 Support, Zoom POD and Zoom Aspiration/Zoom POD tubing, Zoom Canister and DuoPort Canister.

All Zoom Catheters are designed with an asymmetric TRX™ Tip, which provides 15% greater clot engagement area at the tip of the catheter1 and are constructed to enable smooth tracking through challenging vasculature. For complete product information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events, visit: https://bit.ly/3yWkfEJ.

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a commercial-stage medical technology company researching, developing and manufacturing connected innovations to elevate care for people affected by devastating vascular diseases such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. The company is focused on addressing specific gaps in treatment and care to make an impact across the entire patient journey. Imperative Care is based in Campbell, Calif. https://imperativecare.com.

1. Vargas J, Blalock J, Venkatraman A, et al. Efficacy of beveled tip aspiration catheter in mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke. Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2021;13:823-826.

