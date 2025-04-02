Immutep to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA , April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces its management will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference Location: Las Vegas, NV Date: Wednesday, 9 April 2025 Time: 4:30 pm ET The Citizens Life Sciences Conference Location: New York, NY Date: Thursday, 8 May 2025 Time: 1:00 pm ET Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Location: New York, NY Date: Wednesday & Thursday, 4 & 5 June 2025

Additional information for the Jefferies presentation will be made available closer to the conference on the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep’s website.

About Immutep

Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3’s ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

