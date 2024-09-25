SUBSCRIBE
Immutep Receives A$3.6 million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government

September 25, 2024 
Media Release

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep“ or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce it has received a €2,194,918 (~ A$3,627,980 ) research and development (R&D) tax incentive payment in cash from the French Government under its Crédit d’Impôt Recherche scheme (CIR).

The “Crédit d’Impôt Recherche” (CIR), meaning “Research Tax Credit”, is a French government tax incentive by which French companies conducting research and development activities in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure.

Immutep qualifies for the CIR tax incentive through its subsidiary Immutep S.A.S. due to the research and development conducted in its laboratory in France. The cash payment is provided in respect of expenditure incurred on eligible R&D activities conducted in the European Union in the 2023 calendar year. Immutep also qualifies for cash rebates from the Australian Federal Government’s R&D tax incentive program in respect of expenditure incurred on eligible R&D activities conducted in Australia.

The funds will be used to support the ongoing and planned global clinical development of eftilagimod alpha and IMP761.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

