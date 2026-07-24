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Immunovant to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, and Provide Business Update on Thursday, August 6, 2026

July 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026 before the market opens. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), Immunovant’s majority stockholder, will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day, which will include a business update for Immunovant.

To access the Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link. The presentation and webcast details will also be available under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Immunovant website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. The archived webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website after the conference call.

About Immunovant 

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV). As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com

Contacts: 

Investors 

Keyur Parekh 

keyur.parekh@roivant.com  

Media 

Stephanie Lee 

stephanie.lee@roivant.com 


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