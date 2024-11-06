Immunomic Therapeutics Announces Presentation on Self-amplifying RNA vaccines using the UNITE® platform for Triple-negative Breast Cancer at SITC 39th Annual Meeting 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TNBC--Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., (“ITI”), a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of LAMP-mediated nucleic acid-based immunotherapy announced today that it will present at SITC 39th Annual Meeting 2024 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX on November 8-10, 2024. Associate Director, Vaccine Discovery, Wei Shen, Ph.D., will present a poster entitled, “A UNITE®-based self-amplifying RNA vaccine advances anti-tumor immunity in a murine triple-negative breast cancer model” on Friday, November 8th & Saturday, November 9th, 2024.





Poster Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract: 223

Title: A UNITE®-based self-amplifying RNA vaccine advances anti-tumor immunity in a murine triple-negative breast cancer model

Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024 ǀ 9:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. CST & Saturday, November 9, 2024 ǀ 9:00 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. CST

Poster Number: 223

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Level 1, Exhibit Halls AB

Speaker: Dr. Wei Shen, Ph.D.

About UNITE®

ITI’s investigational UNITE® platform, UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression, leverages the ability to engineer chimeric proteins, directing antigen presenting cells to present antigens to the immune system through a targeted pathway and driving a robust immune response. UNITE® vaccines are distinct in that they combine two components: nucleic acid constructs that encode a specific antigen and an endogenous Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein (LAMP-1) sequence. The UNITE® platform harnesses LAMP-1 as a means of presenting the vaccine target to the immune system, resulting in antibody production, inflammatory cytokine release, and establishing critical immunological memory, something that other vaccine approaches commonly lack. This approach could put UNITE® technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in multiple indications, including cancer, human allergy, animal health, and infectious disease. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP-1 nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and used to create immune responses in tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of vaccines through its proprietary technology platform, UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE®), which is designed to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop vaccines that generate broad immune responses. UNITE® has a robust history of applications in various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, oncology, allergy, and autoimmune diseases. ITI is primarily focused on applying the UNITE® platform to oncology, where it could potentially have broad applications, including antigen-derived antibodies as biologics. The Company has built a pipeline leveraging UNITE® with programs in oncology, animal health, infectious disease, and allergy. ITI maintains its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.immunomix.com.

