Immunology Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 246.04 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

According to a latest report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Immunology Market is estimated to be valued at USD 108.49 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 246.04 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2025 to 2032. The global immunology market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by several key factors. These include the high prevalence of autoimmune and immunological disorders, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapies, and a robust pipeline of immunology drugs. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and increased availability of research funding for immunology studies worldwide are expected to further support market expansion.

Global Immunology Market Key Takeaways

The global immunology market size is anticipated to grow from USD 108.49 billion in 2025 to over USD 246 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% throughout the forecast period.

By drug class, monoclonal antibody segment is expected to account for a market revenue of around USD 49.9 Bn in 2025. This is attributable to rising popularity of monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases.

Based on disease indication, rheumatoid arthritis segment will likely hold 1/4 of the global immunology market share in 2025.

In terms of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for over 2/5 of the market share in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest immunology market research report, North America will retain its dominance, accounting for around 40.7% of the total market revenue share in 2025.

Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing immunology market during the assessment period, owing to rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing health awareness, and increasing popularity of immunology therapies.

Increasing Autoimmune Disease Burden Spurring Immunology Market Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant immunology market growth factors. One major factor expected to drive growth is the increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases across the world.

There is a spike in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and psoriatic arthritis worldwide. According to a study published by the Global Autoimmune Institute, autoimmune diseases cumulatively affect 5% to 10% of the industrial world population. This increasing burden of autoimmune diseases is creating a high demand for immunological treatments.

High Treatment Cost and Safety Concerns Restraining Growth

The future immunology market outlook looks promising and exciting. However, certain factors are expected to limit its growth to some extent. These include high cost of immunology drugs and therapies, safety concerns, and regulatory hurdles.

Biologic drugs are more expensive than conventional medications. This limits patient access, especially in low- and middle-income nations, thereby limiting growth of the immunology industry.

Immunology therapies, including biologics and immunosuppressants, can cause side effects like infections and allergies. This deters patients and healthcare professionals from opting for these treatments. Similarly, regulatory approval for immunology drugs like cell-based therapies is stringent and time-consuming.

Growing Awareness and Increasing Diagnostic Rates Creating Growth Prospects

People, especially in developed and developing regions, are gradually becoming aware of autoimmune diseases, courtesy of social media and education campaigns. This is expected to positively impact the immunology industry during the forecast period.

Advancements in diagnostic techniques are leading to earlier and more accurate diagnoses of autoimmune diseases. This will likely create lucrative growth opportunities for immunology drug manufacturers as more patients are expected to seek effective treatments.

Growing geriatric population is another key factor fueling immunology market demand. Older people are more prone to immune-related diseases. Thus, rise in the elderly population with such conditions is expected to fuel demand for immunology drugs.

Emerging Immunology Market Trends

Immunotherapy is gaining immense traction in cancer treatment. For instance, development of immune checkpoint inhibitors and cell-based therapies like CAR-T cell therapy has shown promising results in treating cancers such as lung cancer, melanoma, and hematological malignancies.

Growing interest in personalized medicine is acting as a catalyst triggering immunology market growth. Companies and researchers are shifting their focus toward creating targeted immunological drugs and biologics based on individual genetic profiles, disease mechanisms, and immune responses.

The immunology market is also witnessing the rise of biosimilars. These cost-effective versions are increasing accessibility and market competition.

Innovations in biological drugs like monoclonal antibodies are improving treatment efficacy and accessibility. These therapies are designed to target specific antigens, allowing for precise intervention of diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Leading players are also focusing on developing next-generation immunotherapies like bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates with better efficacy and minimal side effects. For instance, in December 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Zenocutuzumab, a bispecific monoclonal antibody, for treating adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic adenocarcinoma harboring neuregulin 1 gene fusions.

Development of combination therapies is providing a strong thrust to the market growth. Companies are combining immunotherapy with other treatments for better outcomes, especially in the field of oncology.

Analyst’s View

“The global immunology market is on a track to witness robust growth, driven primarily by its increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, improved diagnostic capabilities, and expanding usage of immunotherapy in oncology,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava. “Increasing government support and innovation in biologics will further create growth avenues for immunology drug manufacturers.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Immunology Market

Event Description and Impact mRNA Vaccine Technology Expands Beyond COVID-19 Description : Major pharma companies like Moderna and BioNTech expanded mRNA vaccine trials to target autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and lupus. Impact : This paves way for mRNA-based immunotherapies in chronic conditions, attracting VC funding and R&D collaboration in the immunology pipeline. AI-Driven Immunology Platforms Gain Commercial Traction Description: Startups like Insitro and Absci reported AI-generated antibody candidates entering pre-clinical or clinical stages in early 2025.

Impact: This signals a shift toward algorithm-driven biologics discovery, shortening development cycles for immunotherapies and increasing market competition. Regulatory Breakthroughs Description : In March 2025, Genentech’s anti‑CD20 Gazyva received FDA acceptance of a supplemental BLA for lupus nephritis based on Phase III REGENCY results. Impact : Encourages biosimilar/biobetter development, bolsters confidence in CD20‑based immunotherapies, and spurs investment downstream in pipeline expansions .



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the immunology market report include:

- AbbVie Inc.

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Johnson & Johnson

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Amgen Inc.

- AstraZeneca PLC

- Pfizer Inc.

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Novartis International AG

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Sanofi

- UCB S.A.

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Gilead Sciences Inc.

- Celgene Corporation

- Biogen Inc.

Key Developments

In April 2025, Amgen received U.S. FDA approval for UPLIZNA (INEBILIZUMAB) as the first and only treatment for IgG4-related disease.

In February 2024, AbbVie completed acquisition of ImmunoGen to strengthen its oncology pipeline and improve the standard of care for those with cancer. The acquisition adds ELAHERE. ImmunoGen’s flagship antibody-drug conjugate, to AbbVie’s portfolio.

In April 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Pfizer Inc.’s TIVDAK to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. It is the first antibody-drug conjugate to have positive overall survival data for patients with metastatic cervical cancer.

In February 2024, AbbVie Inc. partnered with OSE Immunotherapeutics SA to develop a novel monoclonal antibody (OSE-230) for the treatment of chronic and severe inflammation.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)



Fusion Proteins



Immunosuppressants



Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)



Others

By Disease Indication

Rheumatoid Arthritis



Psoriatic Arthritis



Plaque Psoriasis



Ankylosing Spondylitis

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East



Africa

