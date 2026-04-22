ImmunoForge to Accelerate CNS Drug Development with Innovative BBB Shuttle Platform ‘LMT15'

ImmunoForge's LMT15 Platform combines high BBB permeability with proprietary long-acting ELP technology

Technology excellence validated by winning first place at 'Novo Nordisk Partnering Day Korea 2026'

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoForge Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare and muscular diseases, is poised to redefine Central Nervous System (CNS) drug delivery with its proprietary LMT15 Platform, a next-generation Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) shuttle technology.

The LMT15 Platform is based on Leptin receptor-Mediated Transcytosis (LMT), offering a significant competitive edge over existing BBB penetration technologies. By leveraging this specific pathway, LMT15 achieves superior permeability into the brain while minimizing potential side effects.

A key differentiator of LMT15 is its integration with ImmunoForge's core ELP (Elastin-Like Polypeptide) technology. This unique fusion allows for a single-structure modality that provides both efficient BBB penetration and a once-monthly long-acting formulation. This dual-functionality is expected to have transformative applications in the development of CNS-targeted therapies and long-acting obesity medications.

The innovative potential of LMT15 was recently recognized on a global stage. ImmunoForge announced that it was awarded first place at 'Novo Nordisk Partnering Day 2026', an open innovation event co-hosted by Novo Nordisk Pharma Korea, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI), and Novo Holdings on April 1st. Out of numerous domestic biotech and healthcare participants, ImmunoForge secured the top spot following a rigorous preliminary review and final pitching session.

As a winner, ImmunoForge will receive expert feedback, investment mentoring, and collaboration networking opportunities from Novo Nordisk and Novo Holdings, further validating its technological prowess and market readiness.

"Our LMT15 platform represents a breakthrough in overcoming the challenges of brain drug delivery," said Kiho Chang, Co-CEO of ImmunoForge. "Building on the recognition from Novo Nordisk, we are actively seeking joint research and global technology transfer opportunities. Our goal is to collaborate with partners worldwide to apply our ELP and LMT15 platforms to a wide range of CNS and metabolic disease candidates."

Earlier this year, ImmunoForge filed for a patent for LMT15 and is now initiating full-scale development for its CNS pipeline.

Beyond its platform technologies, ImmunoForge continues to advance its clinical-stage assets:

PF1801: Currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for Polymyositis (PM) and Dermatomyositis (DM).

Currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for Polymyositis (PM) and Dermatomyositis (DM). PF1804: Developed for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) cardiomyopathy, it has received U.S. FDA IND approval for Phase 2 and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD).

About ImmunoForge

ImmunoForge Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage, venture-backed biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for muscular and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary long-acting ELP (Elastin-Like Polypeptide) platform and the LMT15 BBB shuttle platform to extend drug half-life and enhance delivery efficiency. To date, ImmunoForge has successfully raised approximately $32 million in cumulative investment, underscoring strong investor confidence in its technological potential. With a robust pipeline and strategic global partnerships, ImmunoForge is committed to bringing life-changing treatments to patients worldwide.

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SOURCE ImmunoForge Co., Ltd.