Immunocine Cancer Center Appoints Vita S. Salsman as Executive Director

Veteran Cell Therapy Leader Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience in Cancer Immunotherapy and Translational Medicine

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunocine Cancer Center today announced the appointment of Vita S. Salsman as Executive Director. Salsman brings more than two decades of experience in cancer immunotherapy, cell therapy manufacturing, and translational medicine to support the organization’s continued growth and advancement of personalized cancer immunotherapy. Salsman has built her career advancing innovative therapies from early scientific discovery through clinical application, with expertise spanning cell therapy manufacturing, clinical operations, quality systems, regulatory strategy, and translational medicine.

She began her career in cellular immunotherapy at Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Texas Children’s Hospital, where she progressed from research scientist to Director, overseeing research laboratories, GMP manufacturing, and clinical operations. In those dual roles, she directed research, manufacturing, and clinical programs while contributing to pioneering cellular immunotherapy initiatives. She also coauthored multiple peer-reviewed publications that helped advance the field of immune-based cancer therapies.

Both Salsman and Immunocine Founder and Chief Executive Officer Matt Halpert, PhD, contributed their Baylor-based research to the same published scientific paper on immune-based cancer therapies years before their professional paths became fully intertwined. Today, they join to help lead Immunocine’s next chapter in personalized cancer immunotherapy.

Following Baylor, Salsman held senior leadership positions across the biotechnology industry. At K2 BioLabs, she served as Director of Quality Assurance and Laboratory Operations, where she established quality systems for emerging companies developing advanced cellular therapies. Most recently, she served as Head of Manufacturing at cTRL Therapeutics, leading the transition of next-generation cell therapies into clinical-grade manufacturing while directing Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) strategy, regulatory submissions, and cross-functional development programs.

As Executive Director, Salsman will oversee Immunocine’s operational strategy, clinical programs, regulatory execution, and organizational development as the company expands its proprietary personalized dendritic cell immunotherapy platform.

“Vita brings exceptional scientific expertise, operational leadership, and a deep understanding of how to translate innovative research into meaningful patient care,” said Matt Halpert, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immunocine Cancer Center. “Her experience advancing cellular therapies from the laboratory to the clinic will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform and bring personalized immunotherapy to more patients.”

“I feel immensely blessed to have found the beautiful intersection of my two greatest passions—science and medicine—and that both serve what matters most to me: making a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families,” said Salsman. “Joining Immunocine feels like the natural culmination of my life’s work to this point.”

Salsman’s appointment reflects Immunocine’s continued investment in experienced leadership and reinforces the organization’s commitment to advancing innovative, personalized cancer immunotherapy through scientific excellence, operational rigor, and compassionate patient care.

About Immunocine Cancer Center

Immunocine Cancer Center is advancing a personalized approach to cancer treatment through its proprietary dendritic cell immunotherapy platform, designed to harness each patient’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer. By combining innovative science with individualized treatment strategies, Immunocine is committed to improving outcomes for patients worldwide. www.immunocine.com

Media Contact: Amy McFarlane

Director of Communications & Outreach

Immunocine Cancer Center

Email: Amcfarlane@immunocine.com

Direct: (346) 214-9142