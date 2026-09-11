Immuno-Oncology Pioneer Dr. Michael Kalos Joins Kos Biotechnology Partners as Venture Partner

Former Eli Lilly Oncology CSO, co-inventor of the first CAR-T product

Kos announced the third closing of its inaugural venture fund with $123 million in June 2026

NEW YORK and ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kos Biotechnology Partners, a global life sciences investment firm, today announced the appointment of renowned immuno-oncology leader Michael Kalos, PhD, as Venture Partner. Dr. Kalos brings decades of biopharmaceutical executive leadership, drug discovery, translational medicine, and venture creation experience to the firm.

In his new role, Dr. Kalos will support Kos in identifying transformative development-stage and platform opportunities, advising portfolio companies, and driving strategy within the immuno-oncology and cell therapy domains.

A Legacy of Leadership in Immuno-Oncology

Dr. Kalos is a globally recognized expert in immuno-oncology, cancer immunotherapy, and cellular therapies. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held key executive positions at leading global pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly and Janssen, where he played pivotal roles in advancing novel modalities from target discovery through clinical development.

At Janssen Oncology (Johnson & Johnson), Dr. Kalos served as Vice President and Head of Immuno-Oncology and Cell Therapies, where he led strategy and execution for Janssen's robust immuno-oncology portfolio, driving the advancement of innovative cellular therapies and multi-specific antibodies into the clinic.

Prior to Janssen, Michael served as Chief Scientific Officer of Immuno-Oncology at Eli Lilly and Company, where he directed Lilly's scientific vision, research programs, and external innovation pipeline in immuno-oncology, establishing key academic and industry collaborations to accelerate breakthrough oncology platforms.

Prior to his career in the biopharma industry, Dr. Kalos spent 10 years in academia, including the University of Pennsylvania where he built and directed the Translational and Correlative Studies Laboratory that was instrumental in the early development of landmark CAR-T cell therapies. During his tenure at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Kalos played a key role in the clinical development and is a co-inventor of CTL019, the CAR T-cell therapy later licensed to Novartis and approved as Kymriah, the first FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy.

Dr. Kalos holds a PhD in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology from the University of Minnesota and completed his post-doctoral training at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and patents in the fields of oncology, immunology, and cell and gene therapy.

Executive Commentary

"I am truly excited to join Kos Biotechnology Partners at a time of unprecedented opportunity in the life sciences landscape," said Dr. Kalos. "Kos's nimble, cross-border investment model and deep commitment to foundational science provide an extraordinary platform to translate cutting-edge immuno-oncology and therapeutic modalities into tangible medicines for patients worldwide. I look forward to working alongside Simos, Alex, and the entire Kos team."

"Michael is one of the true pioneers in cell therapy and immuno-oncology, with an unmatched track record of driving foundational scientific breakthroughs into clinical pipelines at top-tier organizations like Lilly and Janssen," said Dr. Simos Simeonidis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kos Biotechnology Partners. "I have known Michael personally and professionally for over a decade and I couldn't be more excited about having him on our team. I am confident that his deep scientific insight and operational experience will be invaluable to Kos as we continue to build and back high-impact biotech platforms."

"Adding a Venture Partner of Michael's caliber reinforces Kos's mission to align world-class domain expertise with transformative capital", added Alex Tzoukas, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "His specialized perspective in complex biological modalities directly supports our investment strategy and portfolio creation."

About Kos Biotechnology Partners

Kos Biotechnology Partners is a global life sciences investment firm based in New York and Athens, Greece, managing a $123 million fund that targets advancements in biotech, pharma services, and healthcare technology, with investments ranging from company formation to later stages of development.

Contact:

Kos Biotechnology Partners

Email: info@kosbp.com

Website: www.kosbp.com

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SOURCE Kos Biotechnology Partners