Immunis Wins Grand Prize in National Academy of Medicine Healthy Longevity Global Competition

Grand Prize recognizes IMM01-STEM and its potential to restore muscle function, metabolic health and quality of life as people age

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NAM--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class multi-active biologics for muscle health and healthy aging, today announced that it has been selected to receive the Grand Prize in the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) Healthy Longevity Global Competition, a global initiative designed to accelerate breakthroughs that extend human healthspan and improve physical, cognitive and social well-being throughout life.

From 2020 to 2025, NAM and its global partners awarded 720 Catalyst Awards totaling more than $36 million to innovators across more than 50 countries and territories. The 2026 Grand Prize was open exclusively to those Catalyst Award recipients and recognizes the groups with the most promising innovation in healthy longevity.

Immunis was recognized for “IMM01-STEM: A First-in-Class Regenerative Biologic Restoring Muscle Function, Metabolism, and Quality of Life in Aging Adults.” The investigational IMM01-STEM therapy is a multi-active biologic that can address the interconnected biological processes underlying age-related muscle and metabolic decline.

Unlike approaches that target a single pathway, IMM01-STEM contains multiple naturally occurring factors designed to act across signaling pathways involved in immune regulation, tissue repair and muscle regeneration. Immunis’ pipeline will investigate IMM01-STEM as both a stand-alone muscle therapy and as an adjunct therapy in combination with GLP-1 therapies to preserve and restore lean mass while enhancing fat loss.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the National Academy of Medicine,” said Dr. Tom Lane, Chief Science Officer of Immunis. “Healthy longevity is about preserving the strength and function that improve a patient’s quality of life,” said Dr. Lane. “This Grand Prize provides our team with means to continue our clinical research and, eventually, the opportunity to help millions of people.”

Immunis has advanced IMM01-STEM into a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial, with evidence to date demonstrating improvements in measures of muscle function, metabolism and quality of life in aging adults. Blood protein analyses have also identified coordinated changes across immune cell signaling, tissue repair and muscle regeneration pathways. No severe adverse events attributed to IMM01-STEM have been reported to date.

Published preclinical research further supports the therapeutic’s potential, demonstrating improvements across measures including lean mass, fat mass, muscle fiber quality, physical activity, glucose handling and liver health.

The recognition comes as age-related loss of muscle and metabolic function is increasingly emerging as a critical challenge to healthy longevity. By targeting multiple interconnected pathways rather than a single mechanism, Immunis is developing IMM01-STEM with the goal of preserving the strength, mobility and metabolic health that allow people to remain active and independent as they age.

Immunis thanks the National Academy of Medicine for this distinguished honor and celebrates with the other awardees on the culmination of a 7-year long search for the greatest innovations in healthy longevity.

About Immunis

Immunis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class multi-active biologics designed to restore function lost through aging and disease. Leveraging the body’s innate repair biology, Immunis’ proprietary secretome platform targets multiple pathways simultaneously to improve muscle health, metabolic function, and overall healthspan. The company’s lead investigational therapy, IMM01-STEM, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for sarcopenia and other age-related conditions, with the vision of helping people live healthier, stronger, and more independent lives for longer.

Press Contact

Shira Derasmo, Cuttlefish Communications

917-280-2497 | shira@cuttlefishpr.com

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Cabato, Chief Business Officer, Immunis, Inc.

mark@immunisbiomedical.com