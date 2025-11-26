Immuneering to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Igor Matushansky M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings.

Presentation time: December 4, 11:10-11:30 a.m. ET, Staten Island Track (Kennedy 1, 4th Floor).

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve durability and tolerability across many cancer indications, including MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as pancreatic cancer. Atebimetinib is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:

Carson Creehan

202-878-8330

Carson.creehan@padillaco.com

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

619-916-7620

laurence@newstreetir.com