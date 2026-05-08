ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), an animal health biologics company that develops and markets products to improve calf health and productivity, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The Company is planning to host a conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2026 at (855) 669-9658 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #9452004.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 that were disclosed on April 8, 2026. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on May 14, 2026 after the market closes.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) is an animal-health biologics company that operates in the fast-growing market for calf health solutions. It develops, manufactures and commercializes the First Defense® line of products that provides Immediate Immunity™ through colostrum-derived, orally delivered antibodies against the principal viral and bacterial causes of scours. Scours (neonatal calf diarrhea) is one of the most prevalent and deadly diseases in neonatal calves worldwide. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com/investors.

Contacts: Olivier te Boekhorst, President and CEO Timothy C. Fiori, Chief Financial Officer ImmuCell Corporation investor.relations@immucell.com Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC iccc@lythampartners.com



