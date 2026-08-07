ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), an animal health biologics company that develops, manufactures and markets products to improve calf health and productivity, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Company is planning to host a conference call and webcast on August 14, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international).

The live webcast can be accessed at: https://app.webinar.net/EQx8PqBGe36

The live webcast will feature a set of accompanying presentation slides that will subsequently be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at: https://immucell.com/investors/

A teleconference replay of the conference call will be available through August 21, 2026, by dialing (855) 669-9658 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and utilizing replay access code #8659150.

A webcast replay will also be available at: https://app.webinar.net/EQx8PqBGe36

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 that were disclosed on July 9, 2026. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on August 13, 2026 after the market closes.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) is an animal-health biologics company that operates in the fast-growing market for calf health solutions. It develops, manufactures and commercializes the First Defense® line of products that provides Immediate Immunity™ through colostrum-derived, orally delivered antibodies against the principal viral and bacterial causes of scours. Scours (neonatal calf diarrhea) is one of the most prevalent and deadly diseases in neonatal calves worldwide. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com/investors.

Contacts: Olivier te Boekhorst, President and CEO Timothy C. Fiori, Chief Financial Officer ImmuCell Corporation investor.relations@immucell.com Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC iccc@lythampartners.com



