iMDx to Welcome Industry Veteran as Vice President of Medical Affairs to Prepare for Commercial Transplant Assay Launch

Dr. Nick Ioannou brings decades of academia, industry, and clinical experience in organ transplant, nephrology, cardiology, genetics, and oncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), or iMDx, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Nick Ioannou, M.D., MHA, to the position of Vice President, Medical Affairs.

Dr. Ioannou is a physician-scientist with more than three decades of highly relevant experience spanning clinical practice, diagnostics, regulatory affairs, medical education, and medical affairs. His background includes over fifteen years of field-based collaboration with key opinion leaders across multiple therapeutic areas, particularly in organ transplantation, nephrology, cardiology, pulmonology, genetics, and oncology.

He previously served Guardant Health as a senior staff medical science liaison and field director. Dr. Ioannou has also served in several other senior medical affairs positions, including as a medical science liaison for organ health and genetics at Natera, as director of medical education and medical communications at LA Ort Institute, as director of medical affairs at L-Nutra, and as international medical science liaison for heart and kidney transplant at CSL Behring. He has also held roles at Fresenius, Baxter, and Northwestern University, among others.

Dr. Ioannou’s experience as a medical director and partner in private clinics for nearly 10 years has given him a keen ability to connect with patients and their families, as well as with physicians, nurses, and other healthcare partners, thus building strong and long-lasting professional relationships.

“Dr. Ioannou is a perfect fit for iMDx at this pivotal time given his medical advisory experience in organ transplant, nephrology, cardiology, oncology and genetics. He is a proven leader who is comfortable in academia, industry, and clinical settings,” said iMDx CEO Josh Riggs. “Additionally, he serves as a leader within his broad network of constituents, ranging from academia to industry. We are looking forward to having his expertise and acumen to relate and interact with patients, fellow physicians, and other members of the healthcare system that are key to our success as we launch our first commercial products.”

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team at iMDx, which is innovating at a rapid pace and poised to become a leader in transplant rejection testing,” Dr. Ioannou said. “I believe the market wants a better transplant rejection testing paradigm. I look forward to helping deliver diagnostics that are valuable for our hospital colleagues and their patients.”

Dr. Ioannou received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from California State University, Northridge, a Master of Healthcare Administration from Saint Joseph's College of Maine and completed his Medical Doctorate clinical training at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

