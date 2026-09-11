IMDS Launches NHanceIT™ Microcatheter in the U.S. to Advance Complex PCI

Proprietary Skeleton Backbone™ technology introduces a new approach to catheter design to address the growing complexity in coronary interventions

RODEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interventional Medical Device Solutions (IMDS), a specialty catheter company developing purpose-built solutions for complex PCI, CHIP, and CTO procedures, today announced the U.S. launch of NHanceIT™, an over-the-wire, single-lumen microcatheter built on proprietary Skeleton Backbone™ technology. Engineered to improve lesion crossing in challenging coronary anatomy, NHanceIT is part of the IMDS portfolio designed to address distinct procedural challenges through advanced catheter technology.

During complex PCI, increasing lesion resistance can impede guidewire advancement and delay treatment delivery. While coronary interventions have grown more complex, catheter construction has remained fundamentally unchanged for more than 50 years, relying on braided or coiled designs that can compromise procedural effectiveness and efficiency. IMDS’s proprietary Skeleton Backbone technology replaces traditional construction with a solid, laser-cut stainless-steel tube tailored across critical catheter sections to address distinct procedural challenges.

Following one of the first U.S. commercial cases using NHanceIT, Jaikirshan Khatri, MD, Director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, commented, “This catheter is truly incredible. In tortuous and calcified anatomy, you need strong push and torque to get to the lesion and then you must cross. NHanceIT’s ability to deliver through challenging anatomy is impressive.”

Powered by proprietary Skeleton Backbone technology, NHanceIT maintains force transmission from hub to distal end. True 1:1 torque response and reinforced metal construction support controlled entry into resistant lesions, while the integrated radiopaque tip maintains structural integrity when navigating calcified anatomy and crossing through stents.

“I had the opportunity to provide clinical input during the development of NHanceIT, with the goal of addressing the practical demands operators face in complex PCI,” said Emmanouil Brilakis, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Complex Coronary Interventions at Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute and co-developer of NHanceIT. “What stood out most about NHanceIT was how familiar it felt to use. Yet when the case became more demanding, it provided the additional support needed, making it practical to incorporate into everyday complex PCI.”

“NHanceIT represents an important step in bringing our proprietary Skeleton Backbone platform to more physicians in the U.S. and around the world,” said Edwin Schulting, CEO of IMDS. “This is an entirely new catheter technology that enables us to tailor each device to the specific clinical challenge it is intended to address and, ultimately, help improve outcomes in complex PCI.”

Skeleton Backbone technology is now available in the U.S. in Micro Rx™, ShapeIT™, and NHanceIT™. Following the U.S. launch, IMDS will continue expanding availability of NHanceIT and partnering with CTO and CHIP operators to build real-world experience with the Skeleton Backbone platform.

About IMDS

Founded in 2008 in Roden, the Netherlands, Interventional Medical Device Solutions (IMDS) develops and manufactures advanced solutions designed to address the evolving complexity of PCI. The company focuses on expanding procedural capabilities within familiar workflows and delivering precise, repeatable performance when it matters most.

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