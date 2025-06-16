Imbrium Therapeutics to Showcase Pipeline Assets Open for Partnership at the BIO International Convention 2025

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company will present information about novel investigational molecules in development across multiple indications

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imbrium Therapeutics L.P. (“Imbrium”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is presenting pipeline developments at the BIO International Convention on Wednesday, June 18, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 153B. Imbrium is actively seeking partnerships to advance the development of investigational therapeutics for multiple indications across several disease areas including genitourinary disorders, substance use disorders, and cancerous malignancies.

Imbrium is discussing two investigational agents, sunobinop and tinostamustine, both of which could present substantial revenue opportunities*.

Sunobinop is a novel, first-in-class, nociceptin receptor partial agonist. The orally active investigational drug is in Phase 1b/2a clinical development for multiple indications, including alcohol use disorder (AUD), interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), and overactive bladder (OAB). Related to AUD, sunobinop’s pharmacological properties offer a unique approach under investigation for alcohol craving, consumption and sleep issues; it has the potential to be the first new modality in AUD in almost 20 years. Related to OAB and IC/BPS, sunobinop has been shown in early studies to target the sensory nerves in the bladder to affect urination, pain, and nocturia. Global or regional rights are available for partnership.

Tinostamustine is a novel, first-in-class, investigational drug combining DNA alkylating activity and histone deacetylase inhibition in a single molecule. It has the potential to be a first-line agent to treat patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a highly aggressive form of brain cancer. In Phase 1 studies as an adjuvant to standard chemoradiation, tinostamustine was shown to improve survival in difficult-to-treat newly diagnosed patients and is on track for accelerated development. It has the potential to be the first new chemotherapeutic to treat GBM in more than 20 years. Tinostamustine has also shown promise in early clinical studies in other solid and hematological tumors. U.S. rights are available for partnership.

“We are committed to securing partnerships that further advance promising novel therapies,” said David Saussy, Head of Licensing & Business Development. “We look forward to presenting these pipeline highlights at BIO and moving our research programs forward to help address unmet patient needs.“

Tinostamustine and all proposed indications for sunobinop are open to partnering. For more information, e-mail partnering@pharma.com. For more information about our pipeline, click here.

*This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that sunobinop or tinostamustine will successfully complete development or gain FDA approval.

About Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.

Imbrium is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing medical science through the development of important new therapeutics. We are pursuing treatments for genitourinary disorders, disorders of the central nervous system, oncology chemotherapeutics, and non-opioid approaches to the management of pain. As a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P., Imbrium strives to develop new medicines that serve the unmet needs of patients, physicians, and health systems worldwide. We have built a robust and diversified pipeline of investigational drug candidates, and we seek to actively collaborate with industry and academic partners to identify and advance future impactful medicines. For more information, please visit www.imbriumthera.com..

Media:

news@pharma.com