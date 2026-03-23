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Imaginostics Receives Siemens Healthineers Letter of Support as Companies Advance Quantitative MRI Dialogue

March 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--Imaginostics, Inc. today announced that it has received a Letter of Support from Siemens Healthineers in connection with ongoing exploratory discussions regarding potential collaboration in quantitative MRI and imaging biomarkers.



As part of these discussions, Imaginostics and Siemens Healthineers intend to continue dialogue concerning potential technical and commercial pathways for Imaginostics’ envisioned ImagiView™ and ImagiSight™ offerings and their potential applications for Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM MRI systems.

"Quantitative MRI and imaging biomarkers have the potential to make imaging more objective, reproducible, and clinically actionable," said Dr. Codi Gharagouzloo, Scientific Founder & CSO. "This Letter of Support marks an important milestone for Imaginostics, and we look forward to continuing the technical and commercial dialogue with Siemens Healthineers," added Valerie Gharagouzloo, Co-Founder and CEO.

The companies plan to continue evaluating potential opportunities within their respective technical, development, regulatory, and commercial frameworks. Any future collaboration or commercial activity would remain subject to further discussions, internal approvals, and definitive agreements.

About Imaginostics

Imaginostics is building vascular intelligence from the ground up through precision diagnostic and prognostic imaging. The company is developing a first-of-its-kind quantitative MRI technology designed to enable AI-powered, data-driven digital twin insights aimed at detecting complex diseases earlier and enabling more personalized care. By transforming imaging into quantitative biological insights, Imaginostics seeks to support a shift from reactive to preventative healthcare and contribute to improved outcomes across a lifetime. Vascular Health for Life™.

The company is currently in a pre-FDA stage and is not yet providing clinical services.


Contacts

Valerie Gharagouzloo, CEO, media@imaginostics.com

Florida Pipeline Diagnostics
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