iLeadBMS Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted by the FDA for IL21120033 (CXCR7 Agonist) for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

DONGTAN, KOREA, February 13, 2025 - iLeadBMS, a spin-off biotech from Ildong Pharmaceutical Group, announced that it has received a notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its IL21120033, a first-in-class CXCR7 Agonist, has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

IPF is a rare lung disease characterized by progressive fibrosis of lung parenchyma, with a less than 40% survival rate five years after diagnosis. According to the National Institutes of Health, IPF affects about 100,000 people in the United States and approximately 30,000 to 40,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Unfortunately, IPF remains an incurable and fatal disease despite the use of approved antifibrotic drugs. iLeadBMS is developing IL21120033 to address this high unmet medical need. CXCR7 is a key mediator in signal transduction amplifying fibrosis and inflammation. CXCR7 selectively binds to chemokine ligand CXCL12, targeting various pathways associated with fibrosis, inflammation, tissue repair, and angiogenesis. This makes it an ideal therapeutic target for treating fibrotic diseases, and iLeadBMS plans to develop IL21120033 as an anti-fibrotic agent for various organs including the lung, liver, heart, kidney, and skin. IL21120033 has exhibited high selectivity for CXCR7 without binding to other chemokine receptors and demonstrated promising pharmacokinetics in mice and rats when orally administered. In a bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis model, IL21120033 showed dose-dependent improvements in the Ashcroft score, confirming its potentially superior anti-fibrotic efficacy compared to the standard therapy. Based on these results the FDA has granted ODD for IPF. “We are very pleased to receive the Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for IL21120033 for the treatment of IPF,” said Dr. Yoon-seok Lee, CSO of iLeadBMS. “This provides solid support for the development of IL21120033 for IPF as it has consistently demonstrated strong anti-fibrotic efficacy in several IPF animal models.” iLeadBMS plans to complete the IND-enabling GLP toxicity studies this year. About iLeadBMS Established in 2020 as a spin-off from Ildong Pharmaceuticals, iLeadBMS specializes in the discovery and development of novel drugs with therapeutic focus in oncology, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.ileadbms.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/104793817. About IL21120033 IL21120033 is a first-in-class CXCR7 agonist that activates CXCR7 receptor which binds and reduces CXCL12, a key pro-inflammatory factor under pathological conditions such as inflammation and autoimmune diseases. CXCR7 agonist also indirectly inhibits CXCR4-CXCL12 signaling to prevent fibrosis and inflammation. Additionally, CXCR7 agonist activates β-arrestin signal which can promote regeneration and cell survival, making it a potentially disease modifying agent. iLeadBMS is developing IL21120033 for various autoimmune and fibrotic diseases where standard therapies are lacking or suboptimal.