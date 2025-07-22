IGC Pharma’s Principal Scientist Dr. Jagadeesh Rao Receives Best Researcher Award at 11th Annual World Neuroscience Awards

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer's disease, today announced that its Principal Scientist, Jagadeesh Rao, Ph.D., has been awarded the Best Researcher Award at the 11th Annual World Neuroscientist Awards.

Dr. Rao was selected through a rigorous evaluation by an international panel of academic and industry experts in clinical drug development and neuroscience research. The award recognizes his extensive contributions across neuroscience, psychiatry, neuropharmacology, molecular biology, and biochemistry, underscoring more than 15 years of scientific leadership and innovation in the field.

"This global recognition of Dr. Rao's accomplishments reinforces IGC Pharma's commitment to scientific excellence and its leadership in advancing novel therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Dr. Rao's expertise in neuroscience and regulatory science is instrumental to our drug development programs, and this award highlights the caliber of talent driving our mission to deliver effective treatments for patients."

Dr. Rao's recent work includes publications on neurobiological alterations in agitation in Alzheimer's disease, as well as studies on epigenetic changes in the frontal cortex of Alzheimer's and bipolar disorder patients. His contributions have been central to the advancement of IGC-AD1, the Company's investigational drug currently in Phase 2 trials for treating agitation in Alzheimer's patients.

The World Neuroscientist Awards received over 360 nominations from researchers across 125 countries, making Dr. Rao's selection a noteworthy acknowledgment of the global relevance and quality of his work.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

