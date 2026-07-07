IGC Pharma CEO and Principal Financial Officer Purchase More Than $1.15 Million of Common Stock Directly from the Company

Senior management elects restricted common stock at $0.27 per share in lieu of repayment of amounts owed, including more than $552,362 of personal cash previously advanced to IGC

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ram Mukunda and Principal Financial Officer Claudia Grimaldi have purchased an aggregate of 4,274,853 shares of IGC common stock directly from the Company at $0.27 per share.

The shares were purchased through the cancellation of approximately $1.15 million of outstanding amounts owed by the Company to Mr. Mukunda and Ms. Grimaldi, including more than $552,362 of personal cash previously advanced to IGC and additional amounts deferred over multiple years. The $0.27 purchase price equaled the closing price of IGC common stock on the NYSE American on June 29, 2026, the trading day immediately preceding the transaction.

Mr. Mukunda purchased 2,226,475 shares of common stock through the cancellation of $601,148 owed to him by the Company, including $283,639 of personal cash previously advanced to IGC. Ms. Grimaldi purchased 2,048,378 shares of common stock through the cancellation of $553,062 owed to her by the Company, including $268,723 of personal cash previously advanced to IGC.

"This is an insider purchase in the most direct form: common stock, no discount, no special rights," said Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer of IGC Pharma. "Claudia and I had personal capital and other deferred amounts tied up in IGC over multiple years. We chose to turn that commitment into restricted common shares at the prior day's closing price because we believe deeply in the Company's Alzheimer's therapeutic program, our AI-enabled healthcare technology platform, and the long-term opportunity ahead. We did not receive preferred stock, warrants, liquidation preference, or special voting rights. We bought common stock because that is where we want our interests aligned, with our shareholders."

The transactions did not involve any cash payment by the Company and reduced outstanding obligations by approximately $1.15 million while increasing management's direct common equity ownership.

The shares were issued in a private placement exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and are restricted securities. The transactions were approved in advance by the independent directors and the Audit Committee, with the interested officers recused, including for purposes of Rule 16b-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial within anticipated timeframes, demonstrate safety and efficacy, the timing of data readouts, regulatory approvals, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Andres Sanchez

Investor Relations

info@igcpharma.com

+1 301-983-0998 / +1 (202) 569-2566

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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