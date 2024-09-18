IDEAYA Biosciences Appoints Douglas B. Snyder as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Over 25 years of legal experience with leading healthcare organizations, including GW Pharmaceuticals, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, GSK, and the U.S. FDA

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced that Douglas B. Snyder, joined the company as its Senior Vice President, General Counsel on September 18, 2024.

“Doug brings a broad legal background in the healthcare field spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and the FDA. He has developed extensive commercial and international experience across multiple organizations that makes him well-equipped to lead IDEAYA’s legal functions as we continue to build a leading global precision medicine oncology company,” said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

“I am excited to join IDEAYA during this exciting growth phase as the company prepares for potential commercialization of Darovasertib and broadens its clinical pipeline efforts, including in MTAP-deletion. I look forward to partnering with the management team and the broader organization to advance our collective mission to deliver transformative precision medicines to cancer patients,” said Douglas B. Snyder.

Mr. Snyder most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) from 2017 to 2022 through the $7.2 billion acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Snyder led the legal and compliance teams as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary for Actelion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ATLN) through the $30 billion acquisition by Johnson and Johnson. Prior to that, Mr. Snyder held the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary at Eisai Inc., from 2005 to 2011. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Snyder was Vice President, Associate General Counsel for GSK. From 1994 to 1999, Mr. Snyder was Associate General Counsel at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Mr. Snyder holds a J.D. from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and a B.A. from Dickinson College.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA’s approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

February 20, 2024

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the Company's potential commercialization of Darovasertib and efforts to broaden its clinical pipeline. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

