IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Appointment of Healthcare Investment Banking Veteran Joshua Bleharski as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Bleharski joins IDEAYA from J.P. Morgan, where he spent nearly 17 years advising clients in the biopharma sector on capital markets transactions, corporate strategy and other investment banking services. IDEAYA anticipates that Dr. Bleharski will complete the transition into his new role by early May.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Josh to IDEAYA as we advance our broad potential first-in-class precision medicine oncology pipeline and build a fully integrated biotechnology company. Josh is a highly accomplished finance executive, with extensive corporate finance, strategy, public financing, and strategic transactions experience that will be invaluable as we drive forward our vision to build the industry leading precision medicine oncology company,” said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

“I am thrilled to be joining IDEAYA during this exciting phase of growth as the company advances 6 potential first-in-class clinical programs and 3 preclinical programs through IND-enabling studies across multiple solid tumor indications. I look forward to working alongside their team of talented, dedicated professionals to realize our collective vision of building a leading precision medicine oncology company focused on scientific innovation and addressing high unmet medical needs in cancer,” said Dr. Bleharski.

Prior to IDEAYA, Dr. Bleharski served as a Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Biopharma with J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Investment Banking group. Over the course of his banking career he advised on numerous financing and strategic transactions representing more than $65 billion of value for biotechnology companies worldwide. Earlier in his career he worked as a Senior Staff Scientist at a private biotechnology company in San Diego and was a post-doctoral fellow at the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology (LIAI) and the UCLA School of Medicine. Dr. Bleharski holds a BS in Biology from Duke University, a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA’s approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

February 20, 2024

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the company’s advancement of its clinical and pre-clinical programs and potential commercialization of its products. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K datedand any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

SVP, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-announces-appointment-of-healthcare-investment-banking-veteran-joshua-bleharski-as-chief-financial-officer-302371661.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.