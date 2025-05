ICU Medical, Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. Complete Joint Venture to Bolster IV Solutions Manufacturing and Innovation in North America

The partnership creates one of the largest global IV solutions manufacturing networks with combined production of an estimated 1.4 billion annual units and aims to bring additional supply chain resiliency and new innovation to the North American IV solutions market.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. and TOKUSHIMA, Japan, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical devices, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (OPF), a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engaged in the global manufacturing and sale of IV solutions, together announce the formation of Otsuka ICU Medical LLC—a new joint venture aimed at strengthening IV solutions supply chain resiliency and driving innovation in the North American market.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed the formation of this joint venture with ICU Medical," said Shuichi Takagi, President and Representative Director of OPF. "Together, we look forward to bringing innovative IV solutions technologies to the North American market."

Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer at ICU Medical, commented, "This partnership will bring additional stability and choice to the North American IV solutions market, and we look forward to providing customers increased economic and clinical value."

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC combines OPF's expertise and global manufacturing scale—spanning 16 separate IV solutions production sites across Asia—with ICU Medical's strong North American production in Austin, Texas. The joint venture will create a valuable offering for North American customers by enhancing global supply resiliency and introducing new PVC-free technologies to the market. Under the terms of the agreement, ICU Medical will provide commercial services for the joint venture to ensure seamless operations for North American customers.

About Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.: The corporate philosophy of Otsuka is "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide." The Otsuka group of companies, whose origins date back to 1921, strives daily to achieve the philosophy by creating innovative products, improving human health, and contributing to the lives of people worldwide. Otsuka has over 34,000 employees across 168 group companies in 32 countries and regions.

About Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (OPF): OPF is the original company from which the Otsuka Group has grown. The management vision of OPF is "the best partner in clinical nutrition", and as a leading company in clinical nutrition in Japan has been developing, manufacturing, and selling IV solutions for over 75 years. Today, in addition to IV solutions, OPF provides a variety of products that contribute to solving issues in the healthcare setting.

About ICU Medical: ICU Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI) offers clinically essential medical devices that connect patients and caregivers through life-enhancing, innovative technology, and services that provide meaningful clinical value. The organization's robust portfolio features medical delivery systems and consumable products for infusion therapy, emergency medicine, general and regional anesthesia, home care, NICU/PICU, oncology, pain management, and respiratory care. More information about ICU Medical Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

