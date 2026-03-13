IBA Notice of Full Year 2025 Results and Conference Call





FY25 results webcast to take place on

Friday, 27 March 2026 at 3pm CET

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 13 March 2026 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results for the full year 2025 on Friday, 27 March 2026 at 7am CET.

Conference Call Information

IBA’s management team will host team will host a conference call and webcast conducted in English to present the half year results, followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held on Friday, 27 March 2026 at 3pm CET / 2pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT as a Teams webinar. To attend the webcast, register via this link.

The presentation will be available on IBA’s investor relations website and on: https://www.iba-worldwide.com/iba-full-year-2025-results-press-release-conference-call shortly before the call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.





***ENDS***





About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Attachment