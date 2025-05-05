IBA launches myQA Blue Phantom³ for radiation therapy quality assurance

Fastest automatic levelling offering on the market

Seamless integration with all linear accelerators

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 2 May 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and a leading provider of dosimetry and quality assurance (QA) solutions, announces the launch of myQA Blue Phantom³ at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2025 annual congress in Vienna, Austria. This innovative solution is set to transform the field of radiotherapy by enhancing precision and efficiency in treatment delivery and quality assurance.

myQA Blue Phantom³ is designed for fast and high-precision quality assurance and commissioning. The system allows automatic levelling in under 30 seconds, the fastest offering in the market, ensuring valuable timesaving during the highly time sensitive commissioning process. Medical physicists benefit from real-time, contactless positioning control with certified measurement precision. This technology delivers consistent and reproducible results, thanks to its built-in reference class electrometer.

This launch underscores IBA's commitment in advancing quality and precision of radiation therapy delivery and thereby enhancing patient safety during these practices. With over 50 years of leadership in the dosimetry market and trusted as the validation partner of choice by leading linac manufacturers, IBA provides clinicians with the tools they need to deliver precise and effective treatments and continues to push the boundaries of QA innovation.

Jean-Marc Bothy, President of IBA Dosimetry, commented: “Our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously integrate the latest advancements and developments from radiation therapy and imaging into our products, ensuring that IBA users can treat more patients safely and effectively. The IBA Dosimetry team is proud to unveil its latest water phantom product today, 50 years on from launching the market’s first digital water phantom. The myQA Blue Phantom³ offering includes the fastest auto-leveling in the market, an embedded reference-class electrometer and enhanced connectivity with all major treatment devices on the market today.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

