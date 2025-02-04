Iantrek Appoints Adam Szaronos as Chief Executive Officer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc., a medical technology company pioneering bio-interventional approaches for chronic eye diseases, today announced the appointment of Adam Szaronos, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Szaronos succeeds company founder and innovator Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH who will remain as Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Officer.

“Iantrek has reached an exciting milestone as we transition from development of our bio-interventional technologies to commercialization and, on behalf of the entire board, we are excited to welcome Adam and bring his leadership and commercial experience to the helm for this next chapter in our growth story. We went through an extensive search process which culminated in Adam’s appointment. I could not be more confident in our ability to execute given all the talent of our leadership team and our entire organization,” said Dr. Ianchulev.

Mr. Szaronos is an ophthalmic industry executive with a career focused on building commercial stage businesses and leading innovations to market, particularly in new venture opportunities targeting unmet needs. He brings nearly 20 years of industry experience in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and medical technology sectors, where he and his teams have worked on 50+ new technology launches across areas of cataract, refractive, and vitreoretinal surgery, diagnostics, and digital health.

Most recently, Mr. Szaronos served as CEO and President of Trukera Medical, where he led a comprehensive turnaround and repositioning of the organization, resulting in its successful acquisition by Bausch and Lomb. Prior to that, Mr. Szaronos held numerous sales, marketing, and strategic leadership positions at Alcon, over a 14 year period, where he was responsible for building new business units and bringing technologies to market, in both the surgical and vision care businesses. Adam earned his M.B.A. from MIT’s Sloan School of Management, with a focus on Innovation Leadership, and his B.S. from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, where he completed a double major in Marketing and Operations. He currently lives in Texas with his wife, Kylie, and three daughters.

“It’s an honor to be joining the Iantrek team and board at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Szaronos. “As millions of patients fight to prolong the degenerative loss of vision due to glaucoma, the need for interventional treatments to open additional pathways and options for providers has never been greater. Bio-interventional stents and implants, developed from the body’s natural tissue, can uniquely address these needs. Building upon this company’s strong foundation to ensure we now deliver a world-class commercial organization for our physician customers and their patients is my top priority.”

Iantrek’s first two surgical glaucoma products, AlloFlo and C-Rex, are in controlled release stage now, in the US market, with plans for full commercial launch later this year. AlloFlo, a bio-interventional implant, provides a non-hardware based treatment option for glaucoma surgery, allowing for safe and effective outflow via the uveoscleral pathway, an alternative to the trabecular meshwork pathway where all other currently available devices in the US focus. C-Rex is a new device for traditional goniotomy surgery designed to offer surgeons 360° circumferential and titratable excision of the trabecular meshwork. Both products have established reimbursement codes in the US and can be used in combination cataract surgery or stand-alone. The company’s pipeline is positioned with additional bio-interventional and micro-interventional technologies targeting launches through 2026.





