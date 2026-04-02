Iambic to Participate in April 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iambic, a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven drug discovery and development platform, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences:

Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference : April 13-16

: April 13-16 Bernstein’s Best of Biotech Symposium : April 15

: April 15 Citi’s 4th Annual AI Summit: April 15-16

Tom Miller, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Iambic, will deliver a company presentation at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 14 and will join a fireside chat at Bernstein’s Best of Biotech Symposium on April 15. Michael Secora, PhD, Chief Corporate Development Officer and CFO, will participate in a healthcare AI panel at Citi’s Annual AI Summit on April 16.

About Iambic

Iambic is a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven drug discovery and development platform. Based in San Diego and founded in 2020, Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters. The Iambic platform has demonstrated delivery of new drug candidates to human clinical trials with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. Iambic is advancing a pipeline of potential best-in-class and first-in-class clinical assets, internally and with partners, to address urgent unmet patient need as well as providing access to its industry-leading technology. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, pipeline, and partnerships at iambic.ai.

media@iambic.ai