HUTCHMED Reports 2026 Interim Results

— China product sales recovery continues led by ELUNATE® and SULANDA® with over 40% growth each —

— FRUZAQLA® ex-US sales driving growth – now approved or launched in 41 countries —

— Strong progress in ATTCs, a source of novel drug candidates with broad therapeutic potential —

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”, the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) today reports its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and provides updates on key clinical and commercial developments.

All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated. A glossary of abbreviations is on page 25.

Global sales growth driven by China rebound and FRUZAQLA® geographical expansion

In-market sales from key China commercial products up over 40% compared to the first half of 2025. ELUNATE ® (fruquintinib in China) up 41% to $60.8 million as it expanded reimbursement coverage for endometrial cancer and was approved for kidney cancer. SULANDA ® up 45% to $18.4 million, boosted by upgraded recommendation in Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology guidelines for neuroendocrine tumors.

compared to the first half of 2025. ELUNATE (fruquintinib in China) up 41% to $60.8 million as it expanded reimbursement coverage for endometrial cancer and was approved for kidney cancer. SULANDA up 45% to $18.4 million, boosted by upgraded recommendation in Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology guidelines for neuroendocrine tumors. In-market sales of FRUZAQLA ® (fruquintinib ex-China) ex-US up ~70% to $68.9 million during first half of 2026, alongside steady US sales, driven by the need for novel non-chemo treatment options in mCRC and ongoing positive experiences of oncologists in third line setting.

to $68.9 million during first half of 2026, alongside steady US sales, driven by the need for novel non-chemo treatment options in mCRC and ongoing positive experiences of oncologists in third line setting. Profitability maintained amid higher R&D investment, with net income attributable to HUTCHMED at $15.9 million (H1-25: $455.0m including $416.3m gain on divestment of 45% of Shanghai Hutchison Pharmaceuticals Limited (SHPL)), which allowed the Company to maintain a strong cash balance of $1.37 billion.



Multiple first-in-class Antibody-Targeted Therapy Conjugate (ATTC) candidates in clinical trials

Initiated clinical trial of HMPL-A251 (PI3K/PIKK-HER2) in December 2025 and of HMPL-A580 (PI3K/PIKK-EGFR) in March 2026 and presented preclinical data at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Both ATTCs are progressing through dose escalation as planned.

(PI3K/PIKK-HER2) in December 2025 and of (PI3K/PIKK-EGFR) in March 2026 and presented preclinical data at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Both ATTCs are progressing through dose escalation as planned. HMPL-A830 clinical trial application approved in July 2026, based on a different ATTC payload platform.

Regulatory and clinical achievements across late-stage clinical portfolio

New Drug Application (NDA) approval of ELUNATE ® with sintilimab for second-line kidney cancer in China in May 2026, supported by FRUSICA-2 Phase III data showing median progression-free survival (PFS) of 22.2 months vs. 6.9 months in control group.

with sintilimab for second-line kidney cancer in China in May 2026, supported by FRUSICA-2 Phase III data showing median progression-free survival (PFS) of 22.2 months vs. 6.9 months in control group. NDA acceptance of sovleplenib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) in China in April 2026, supported by ESLIM-02 Phase III data presented at European Hematology Association Congress with durable response rate of 66.0%, along with NDA acceptance for immune thrombocytopenia ( ITP) in China in February 2026; both wAIHA and ITP indications received priority review status.

in China in April 2026, supported by ESLIM-02 Phase III data presented at European Hematology Association Congress with durable response rate of 66.0%, along with in China in February 2026; both wAIHA and ITP indications received priority review status. Positive SACHI Phase III data of ORPATHYS ® in combination with TAGRISSO ® (osimertinib) sub-group analysis published in The Lancet in January 2026 with median overall survival (OS) of 22.9 months vs. 7.9 months with chemotherapy. NDA approval for third-line MET-amplified gastric cancer in China in June 2026, supported by Phase II data presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting with objective response rate of 32.3%.

in combination with TAGRISSO (osimertinib) sub-group analysis published in The Lancet in January 2026 with median overall survival (OS) of 22.9 months vs. 7.9 months with chemotherapy. in China in June 2026, supported by Phase II data presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting with objective response rate of 32.3%. Positive pivotal Phase II data of fanregratinib (FGFR inhibitor) in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress.

(FGFR inhibitor) in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma presented at European Society for Medical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress. Initiated Phase III trial of HMPL-760 (BTK inhibitor) in combination with rituximab and chemotherapy for second-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in March 2026.



HUTCHMED to host results webcasts today at 8:00 a.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 p.m. HKT in English on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. HKT in Chinese (Putonghua) on Friday, July 31, 2026. After registration, investors may access the live webcast at www.hutch-med.com/event.

Dr Dan Eldar, Non-executive Chairman of HUTCHMED, said, “HUTCHMED has a clear strategic focus: to build a globally competitive oncology portfolio anchored by differentiated innovation. This future is shaped by our global first-in-class Antibody-Targeted Therapy Conjugate (ATTC) novel payload platforms and other emerging large-molecule modalities. These give us multiple opportunities to pursue first-in-class or best-in-class assets, with potential to be used in combination with standard-of-care or newer medicines, in turn conferring front-line treatment prospects. As these programs advance, multinational partnerships – some presently under discussion – can provide important external validation, broaden development reach and accelerate access to major international markets. We will continue to invest in our world-class R&D organization and deploy our resources in areas where HUTCHMED can create significant impact on the lives of patients globally, harnessing the most advanced scientific modalities, while creating commercial and shareholder value.”

Mr Johnny Cheng, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of HUTCHMED, said, “Strong in-market sales growth from ELUNATE® and SULANDA® in the first half reflects the impact of last year’s streamlining of our salesforce, enhancing productivity with more focused marketing strategies, as we structured our commercial organization to meet the changing China market regulatory guidelines for a sustainable future. We are accelerating ATTC development and strengthening discovery operations through expanding talent and AI capabilities. We are also pursuing business development discussions with multinational partners to expedite global development and commercialization of our most promising programs.”

Dr Weiguo Su, Chief Executive Officer (currently on leave of absence) and Chief Scientific Officer of HUTCHMED, said, “The acceptance by the NMPA of the NDA filings for sovleplenib in ITP and wAIHA during the first half of 2026 reflects the strength of the clinical data package, supporting its potential for regulatory and commercial success. Sovleplenib once again attests to the importance of target selectivity, differentiating efficacy and toxicity profiles of our assets. Our ATTC drug candidates are guided by the same principles, designed to navigate our proprietary potent small-molecule targeted therapy payloads to tumor cells while sparing healthy tissues and decreasing side-effects. Pre-clinical data has shown encouraging tumor shrinkage as compared to standard-of-care treatments and emerging therapies recently launched or in development. With three highly novel molecules from two ATTC payload platforms progressing through or about to start first-in-human clinical development, and additional candidates advancing behind them, we are building a science-driven pipeline designed to translate differentiated biology into meaningful clinical benefit.”

2026 INTERIM RESULTS & BUSINESS UPDATES

I. COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

There was a strong rebound in China in-market sales, achieving $94.4 million in H1 2026, up 32% vs H1 2025 ($71.6 million) as our sales team continues to improve productivity. This contributed to total in-market sales for oncology products of $279.8 million in H1 2026 (H1-25: $234.4 million).

ELUNATE® in-market sales were up 41% to $60.8 million, successfully expanded NRDL coverage to include 2L EMC with pMMR in combination with sintilimab. It also renewed coverage in metastatic CRC for patients who have been previously treated with chemotherapy, and those who have previously received or are not suitable for receiving anti-VEGF or anti-EGFR (RAS wild-type).

SULANDA® in-market sales were up 45% to $18.4 million, driven by an update to Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology guidelines upgrading the usage for SULANDA® in neuroendocrine tumors to the highest Level I recommendation standard over competing SSA products. It also benefited from shifting marketing strategies to focus on key hospitals.

FRUZAQLA® in-market sales growth was primarily driven by sales outside the US, which had growth of ~70%, contributed by approvals or launches in 41 countries to date, including securing reimbursement in France in Q1 2026 and late 2025 launches in Portugal, Belgium, South Korea and Mexico. This helped boost global in-market sales to $185.4 million.

Total consolidated revenue for oncology products increased 23% to $121.4 million as compared to H1 2025, primarily due to strong in-market sales growth in ELUNATE® and SULANDA®.

Other Oncology/Immunology revenue, consisting of upfront, regulatory milestones, R&D services and licensing revenue was $40.9 million, including an $18.1 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly, triggered by China approval for 2L RCC. Other Ventures revenue, mainly from prescription drug distribution was $116.0 million, leading to total consolidated revenue of $278.3 million.

($ in millions) In-market Sales* Consolidated Revenue** H1 2026 H1 2025 % Change (CER) H1 2026 H1 2025 % Change (CER)

FRUZAQLA® $185.4 $162.8 +14 % (+14%) $43.1 $43.1 — — ELUNATE® $60.8 $43.0 +41 % (+33%) $47.1 $33.6 +40 % (+32%) SULANDA® $18.4 $12.7 +45 % (+37%) $18.4 $12.7 +45 % (+37%) ORPATHYS® $15.7 $15.2 +3 % (-3%) $13.3 $9.0 +48 % (+39%) TAZVERIK®*** $(0.5) $0.7 — — $(0.5) $0.7 — — Oncology Products $279.8 $234.4 +19 % (+17%) $121.4 $99.1 +23 % (+18%) Takeda upfront, regulatory milestones and R&D services $20.7 $29.5 -30 % (-30%) Other revenue (R&D services and licensing) $20.2 $14.9 +35 % (+35%) Total Oncology/​Immunology

$162.3 $143.5 +13 % (+10%) Other Ventures

$116.0 $134.2 -14 % (-19%) Total Revenue

$278.3 $277.7 — (-4%)

* FRUZAQLA®, ELUNATE® and ORPATHYS® mainly represent total sales to third parties as provided by Takeda, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca, respectively.

** FRUZAQLA® represents manufacturing revenue and royalties paid by Takeda to HUTCHMED; ELUNATE® represents manufacturing revenue, promotion and marketing services revenue and royalties paid by Eli Lilly to HUTCHMED, and sales to other third parties invoiced by HUTCHMED; ORPATHYS® represents manufacturing revenue and royalties paid by AstraZeneca to HUTCHMED and sales to other third parties invoiced by HUTCHMED; SULANDA® and TAZVERIK® represent HUTCHMED’s sales of the products to third parties.

*** Ipsen is the Marketing Authorization Holder for TAZVERIK®, for which HUTCHMED acts as domestic agent/licensee. In March 2026 Ipsen voluntarily withdrew TAZVERIK® from all Ipsen markets, effective immediately, following emerging safety data from the ongoing SYMPHONY‑1 trial.

II. 2026 REGULATORY UPDATES

Savolitinib sNDA approved by NMPA in 3L MET-amplified GC in June 2026.

in 3L MET-amplified GC in June 2026. Savolitinib MAA approved (temporary authorization) by Swissmedic in combination with TAGRISSO ® for 2L EGFRm NSCLC with MET amplification and/or overexpression in February 2026.

in combination with TAGRISSO for 2L EGFRm NSCLC with MET amplification and/or overexpression in February 2026. Fruquintinib sNDA approved by NMPA in combination with sintilimab for 2L RCC in May 2026.

in combination with sintilimab for 2L RCC in May 2026. Sovleplenib NDA accepted by NMPA for 2L wAIHA in April 2026.

for 2L wAIHA in April 2026. Sovleplenib NDA resubmission accepted by NMPA for 2L ITP in February 2026.

NDA resubmission accepted by NMPA for 2L ITP in February 2026. Tazemetostat voluntary withdrawal by Ipsen in China in March 2026.

III. 2026 LATE-STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

Savolitinib (ORPATHYS® in China), a highly selective oral inhibitor of MET

Expecting topline results in H2 2026 for SAFFRON and SANOVO , following full enrollment in H2 2025: SAFFRON global Phase III study for 2L/3L EGFRm NSCLC patients with MET amplification and/or overexpression could support global filings (NCT05261399). SANOVO China Phase III study for 1L EGFRm NSCLC patients with MET overexpression could support China filing (NCT05009836).

for and , following full enrollment in H2 2025: Published sub-group analysis of SACHI China Phase III study for 2L EGFRm NSCLC patients with MET amplification in The Lancet in January 2026, showing mOS of 22.9 months vs 7.9 months with chemotherapy (HR 0.32) when excluding control group patients who received subsequent MET inhibitor.

China Phase III study for 2L EGFRm NSCLC patients with MET amplification in The Lancet in January 2026, showing mOS of 22.9 months vs 7.9 months with chemotherapy (HR 0.32) when excluding control group patients who received subsequent MET inhibitor. Presented and published positive China Phase II pivotal study data in 3L MET-amplified GC at ASCO 2026 and in Nature Medicine in June 2026, respectively, with IRC-assessed ORR of 32.3%, mPFS of 4.0 months and mOS of 6.9 months (NCT04923932).



Sovleplenib (HMPL-523), an investigative and highly selective oral inhibitor of Syk

Presented positive ESLIM-02 China Phase III study data in 2L wAIHA at EHA 2026 Congress in June 2026, having met its primary endpoint of durable response rate of 66.0%, showing median time to response of 3.1 weeks and median cumulative duration of response of 16.1 weeks.



Fanregratinib (HMPL-453), a novel, highly selective and potent inhibitor targeting FGFR 1, 2 and 3

Presented positive China Phase II pivotal study data in 2L FGFR2 fusion/rearrangement ICC at ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress in July 2026, having met its primary endpoint of IRC-assessed ORR of 42.5%, as well as showing mPFS of 6.9 months and mOS of 16.6 months. An NDA for 2L ICC was accepted by NMPA with priority review status in December 2025 (NCT04353375).



HMPL-760, a non-covalent, third generation BTK inhibitor, targeting wild-type and C481S-mutated BTK

Initiated China Phase III study in combination with R-GemOx (rituximab, gemcitabine and oxaliplatin) in patients with 2L relapsed/refractory DLBCL versus placebo in combination with R-GemOx in March 2026 (NCT07409428). Primary endpoints are investigator-assessed PFS and OS.



IV. ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

HMPL-A251, a first-in-class PI3K/PIKK-HER2 ATTC comprising of a highly selective and potent PI3K/PIKK inhibitor payload linked to a humanized anti-HER2 IgG1 antibody, via a cleavable linker

Progressing a dose-escalation and expansion trial for unresectable, advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing solid tumors with first patient dosed in December 2025 (NCT07228247).

Preclinical data showed anti-tumor activity in DXd-resistant cell line and good efficacy and safety when in combination with chemotherapy via a differentiated mechanism of action.

HMPL-A580, a first-in-class PI3K/PIKK-EGFR ATTC comprising of a highly selective and potent PI3K/PIKK inhibitor payload linked to an anti-EGFR IgG1 antibody, via a cleavable linker

Progressing a dose-escalation and expansion trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, CRC, HNSCC and ESCC with first patient dosed in March 2026 (NCT07396584).

Preclinical data presented at AACR 2026 showing tumor shrinkage in osimertinib-resistant EGFRm NSCLC cell line and good efficacy and safety when used in combination with osimertinib in EGFRm PAM non-altered NSCLC cell line.

HMPL-A830 China/US INDs cleared

Plans for global clinical trial initiation in H2 2026. Preclinical data showed superior potency and safety profiles to antibodies or small molecules with the same target, with data to be presented at a scientific conference.



V. COLLABORATION UPDATES

ImageneBio is developing IMG-007, a non-T cell depleting, antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity -silenced OX40 antagonist discovered by HUTCHMED

Phase IIb trial (NCT07037901) in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis progressing, with an amended protocol and topline data anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Phase II trial initiation in patients with alopecia areata expected in 2026, with initial data expected in 2028.

VI. OTHER VENTURES

Other Ventures consolidated revenue decreased to $116.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (H1-25: $134.2 million) which has minimal impact on profitability as the segment is predominantly low-margin prescription drug distribution business in China and HUTCHMED continues to optimize working capital management.

Consolidated net income attributable to HUTCHMED from Other Ventures decreased to $3.8 million (H1-25: $24.0m), primarily due to lower equity earnings from SHPL following our 45.0% equity interest disposal in 2025.

VII. SUSTAINABILITY

The 2025 Sustainability Report was published in April 2026 alongside the 2025 Annual Report. We have initiated a new target-setting cycle. A list of potential focus initiatives has been identified under our five sustainability pillars: Innovation, Climate Action, Human Capital, Access to Healthcare, and Ethics and Transparency. In 2026, we will develop this into a final list, including a roadmap for achievement and monitoring.

In 2026, our sustainability initiatives have continued to receive strong recognition. Most recently, our commitment was reflected in an upgraded AA rating by MSCI, recognizing HUTCHMED as a Leader, and placing us among the top 19% of pharmaceutical companies. For its second consecutive year, HUTCHMED was recognized as Most Honored Company and ranked 1st place in ESG in its sector by Extel, formerly Institutional Investor Research, in its 16th Asia Executive Team Survey. It achieved top rankings across several areas – leading CEO, CFO, Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Governance – earning the Most Honored Company designation. HUTCHMED was the only company to earn these designations in 2026 in All Asia (ex-Mainland China) Biopharmaceuticals.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $278.3 million compared to $277.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Oncology/​Immunology consolidated revenue amounted to $162.3 million (H1-25: $143.5m): ELUNATE ® revenue was $47.1 million, up 40% (H1-25: $33.6m), comprising manufacturing revenue, promotion and marketing services revenue and royalties, supported by ongoing label expansions. SULANDA ® revenue was $18.4 million, up 45% (H1-25: $12.7m), driven by marketing strategies focusing on key hospitals and supported by recent oncology clinical guideline upgrades. ORPATHYS ® revenue was $13.3 million, up 48% (H1-25: $9.0m), driven by higher manufacturing sales to AstraZeneca in preparation for the 3L MET-amplified GC launch. FRUZAQLA ® revenue was $43.1 million (H1-25: $43.1m), reflecting continued growth in royalties, offset by reduced manufacturing revenue compared to the prior period, driven by strong in-market sales growth following approvals/launches in 41 countries to date. Takeda upfront, regulatory milestones and R&D services revenue were $20.7 million (H1-25: $29.5m), due to less R&D and regulatory support services to Takeda. Other revenue of $20.2 million (H1-25: $14.9m), includes an $18.1 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly triggered by China approval of ELUNATE ® in combination with sintilimab for 2L RCC (H1-25: $11.1 million regulatory milestone from AstraZeneca following China NDA approval for SACHI).

(H1-25: $143.5m): Other Ventures consolidated revenue of $116.0 million (H1-25: $134.2m), primarily due to scaling down low-margin logistics distribution sales after considering working capital.

Net Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $262.4 million compared to $239.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cost of Revenue was $152.2 million (H1-25: $167.6m), predominantly due to a lower cost of sales related to the prescription drug distribution business. Cost of revenue as a percentage of oncology product revenue improved to 33% (H1-25: 39%) driven by enhanced productivity and efficiency.

was $152.2 million (H1-25: $167.6m), predominantly due to a lower cost of sales related to the prescription drug distribution business. Cost of revenue as a percentage of oncology product revenue improved to 33% (H1-25: 39%) driven by enhanced productivity and efficiency. R&D Expenses were $78.8 million (H1-25: $72.0m) as we initiated early-stage global clinical programs for our ATTC assets and we maintain ongoing investment in discovery to deliver sustained innovation.

were $78.8 million (H1-25: $72.0m) as we initiated early-stage global clinical programs for our ATTC assets and we maintain ongoing investment in discovery to deliver sustained innovation. S&A Expenses were $46.5 million (H1-25: $41.6m), driven by strong performance of our Oncology/​Immunology commercial operations and enhanced productivity.

were $46.5 million (H1-25: $41.6m), driven by strong performance of our Oncology/​Immunology commercial operations and enhanced productivity. Other Items generated net income of $15.1 million (H1-25: $42.2m), which mainly includes interest income and expense, foreign exchange, equity in earnings of SHPL and taxes. The decrease was mainly due to lower equity earnings from SHPL following our 45.0% equity interest disposal in 2025.

Net Income attributable to HUTCHMED for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $15.9 million compared to $455.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

$0.02 basic earnings per ordinary share / $0.09 basic earnings per ADS in the first half of 2026 (H1-25: $0.53 basic earnings per ordinary share / $2.65 basic earnings per ADS).



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments were $1,374.8 million as of June 30, 2026 compared to $1,367.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

Adjusted Group (non-GAAP) net cash inflow excluding financing activities in the first half of 2026 was $10.5 million mainly due to net income of $16.2 million less $5.6 million in capital expenditures (H1-25: net cash inflow of $519.1m mainly due to the $549.0m net proceeds from the partial divestment of SHPL less a $10.0m regulatory approval milestone payment and $9.2m in capital expenditures).

Net cash used in financing activities in the first half of 2026 totaled $2.9 million mainly due to net repayments of bank borrowings (H1-25: net cash inflow of $9.3m mainly due to proceeds from bank borrowings of $8.2m).

Foreign exchange impact: The RMB appreciated against the US dollar on average by approximately 5% during the first half of 2026, which has impacted consolidated financial results as highlighted.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation – References in this announcement to adjusted Group net cash flows excluding financing activities and financial measures reported at CER are based on non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation” for further information relevant to the interpretation of these financial measures and reconciliations of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, respectively.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

HUTCHMED reiterates full year 2026 guidance for Oncology/​Immunology consolidated revenue in the range of $330 million to $450 million. HUTCHMED will leverage its strong cash resources to accelerate ATTC global development and explore investment opportunities. Shareholders and investors should note that:

The Company does not provide any guarantee that the statements contained in the financial guidance will materialize or that the financial results contained therein will be achieved or are likely to be achieved; and

The Company has in the past revised its financial guidance and reference should be made to announcements it publishes regarding any updates to the financial guidance after the publication of this announcement.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Data

(in $’000) As of June 30, 2026 As of December 31, 2025 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,374,817 1,367,275 Accounts receivable 117,556 126,750 Other current assets 61,036 73,317 Property, plant and equipment 93,788 94,623 Investment in equity investees 11,020 10,865 Other non-current assets 78,210 80,267 Total assets 1,736,427 1,753,097 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

Accounts payable 33,646 45,533 Other payables and accruals 197,627 208,892 Bank borrowings 94,508 93,160 Deferred revenue 27,630 51,547 Other liabilities 108,048 102,703 Total liabilities 461,459 501,835 Company’s shareholders’ equity 1,260,776 1,237,926 Non-controlling interests 14,192 13,336 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,736,427 1,753,097

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited, in $’000, except share and per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2026

2025

Revenue:

Oncology/​Immunology – Marketed Products 121,434 99,039 Oncology/​Immunology – R&D 40,887 44,408 Oncology/​Immunology Consolidated Revenue 162,321 143,447 Other Ventures 115,966 134,230 Total revenue 278,287 277,677 Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue (152,158 ) (167,577 ) Research and development expenses (78,783 ) (71,990 ) Selling and administrative expenses (46,477 ) (41,624 ) Total operating expenses (277,418 ) (281,191 ) Gain on divestment of an equity investee — 477,456 Other income, net 12,784 21,650 Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity investees 13,653 495,592 Income tax expense (1,209 ) (2,029 ) Income tax expense – Divestment of an equity investee — (61,133 ) Equity in earnings of equity investees, net of tax 3,798 23,125 Net income 16,242 455,555 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (314 ) (601 ) Net income attributable to HUTCHMED 15,928 454,954 Earnings per share attributable to HUTCHMED (US$ per share)

– basic 0.02 0.53 – diluted 0.02 0.52 Number of shares used in per share calculation

– basic 865,770,498 857,038,725 – diluted 872,869,494 872,564,513 Earnings per ADS attributable to HUTCHMED (US$ per ADS)

– basic 0.09 2.65 – diluted 0.09 2.61 Number of ADSs used in per ADS calculation

– basic 173,154,100 171,407,745 – diluted 174,573,899 174,512,903

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, and the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Enquiries +852 2121 8200 / ir@hutch-med.com Media Enquiries FTI Consulting – +44 20 3727 1030 / HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com Ben Atwell / Tim Stamper +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 436 698 (Mobile) Brunswick – Zhou Yi +852 9783 6894 (Mobile) / HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com Panmure Liberum Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker Atholl Tweedie / Emma Earl / Rupert Dearden +44 20 7886 2500 Cavendish Joint Broker Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 20 7220 0500 Deutsche Numis Joint Broker Duncan Monteith / Ramin Naji +44 20 7545 8000

References

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this announcement to the “Group,” the “Company,” “HUTCHMED,” “HUTCHMED Group,” “we,” “us,” and “our,” mean HUTCHMED (China) Limited and its subsidiaries unless otherwise stated or indicated by context.

Past Performance and Forward-Looking Statements

The performance and results of operations of the Group contained within this announcement are historical in nature, and past performance is no guarantee of future results of the Group. This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “pipeline”, “could”, “potential”, “first-in-class”, “best-in-class”, “designed to”, “objective”, “guidance”, “pursue”, or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential drug candidates, potential indications for drug candidates or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that any of our drug candidates will be approved for sale in any market, that any approvals which have been obtained will continue to remain valid and effective in the future, or that the sales of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by HUTCHMED and/or its collaboration partners (collectively, “HUTCHMED’s Products”) will achieve any particular revenue or net income levels. In particular, management’s expectations could be affected by, among other things: unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the inability to meet our key study assumptions regarding enrollment rates, timing and availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion criteria and funding requirements, changes to clinical protocols, unexpected adverse events or safety, quality or manufacturing issues; the delay or inability of a drug candidate to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a study; the delay or inability of a drug candidate to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions or the utilization, market acceptance and commercial success of HUTCHMED’s Products after obtaining regulatory approval; discovery, development and/or commercialization of competing products and drug candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, HUTCHMED’s Products and drug candidates; the impact of studies (whether conducted by HUTCHMED or others and whether mandated or voluntary) or recommendations and guidelines from governmental authorities and other third parties on the commercial success of HUTCHMED’s Products and drug candidates in development; the ability of HUTCHMED to manufacture and manage supply chains, including various third party services, for multiple products and drug candidates; the availability and extent of reimbursement of HUTCHMED’s Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs and government insurance programs; the costs of developing, producing and selling HUTCHMED’s Products; the ability to obtain additional funding when needed; the ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for HUTCHMED’s Products and drug candidates; the ability of HUTCHMED to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings, including, among others, actual or potential product liability litigation, litigation and investigations regarding sales and marketing practices, intellectual property disputes, and government investigations generally; and general economic and industry conditions, including uncertainties regarding the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries, uncertainties regarding future global exchange rates, uncertainties in global interest rates, and geopolitical relations, sanctions and tariffs. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, on AIM and on HKEX. HUTCHMED is providing the information in this announcement as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition, this announcement contains statistical data and estimates that HUTCHMED obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third-party market research firms. Although HUTCHMED believes that the publications, reports and surveys are reliable, HUTCHMED has not independently verified the data and cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such data. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to this data. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Medical Information

This announcement contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

This announcement in its entirety is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/031c06fc-010c-45d1-8c53-ed93a7275b6c