HuniLife Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at 2024 ASTRO Annual Meeting

September 9, 2024 — HuniLife Biotech is pleased to announce that its abstract has been accepted for oral presentation at the prestigious 2024 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The conference, known as the largest gathering of radiation oncology professionals in the world, will take place from September 29 to October 2, 2024, in Washington, DC.

HuniLife Biotech is pioneering in the clinical development of first-in-class therapeutics to reprogram the immunometabolism of tumor microenvironment in cancer. Professor Clifford Chao, medical collaborator of HuniLife Biotech, will present an antibody approach to tilt immunometabolic balance of tumor microenvironment in KRAS-mutated colorectal and pancreatic cancers.

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 1:25-1:35 p.m. ET

Session title: SS 29 - Bio 4: Immunotherapy and Immune Response

Presentation title: 267 - Tilting Immunometabolic Balance of Tumor Microenvironment by Targeting ENO1 in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancers

Presenting author: K. S. Clifford Chao, MD, Department of Radiation Oncology, China Medical University Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan

About HuniLife Biotechnology Inc.

HuniLife Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company in Taiwan dedicated to discovering and developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and immunological illnesses (https://www.hunilife.com/en). By targeting enolase-1 (ENO1) preferentially expressed on cancer cells, cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), HuniLife is developing various drug modalities to reprogram immunometabolism in tumor microenvironment to treat patients. The Company plans to initiate two clinical trials in 2024 and 2025 to assess the therapeutic potential of ENO1-specific antibody in patients of multiple myeloma and colorectal cancer.

Contact:

Maisie Huang

Senior Manager

Tel: +886-2-26579668

wchuang@hunilife.com