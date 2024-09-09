SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

HuniLife Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at 2024 ASTRO Annual Meeting

September 9, 2024 | 
1 min read

September 9, 2024 — HuniLife Biotech is pleased to announce that its abstract has been accepted for oral presentation at the prestigious 2024 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The conference, known as the largest gathering of radiation oncology professionals in the world, will take place from September 29 to October 2, 2024, in Washington, DC.

HuniLife Biotech is pioneering in the clinical development of first-in-class therapeutics to reprogram the immunometabolism of tumor microenvironment in cancer. Professor Clifford Chao, medical collaborator of HuniLife Biotech, will present an antibody approach to tilt immunometabolic balance of tumor microenvironment in KRAS-mutated colorectal and pancreatic cancers.

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 1:25-1:35 p.m. ET
Session title: SS 29 - Bio 4: Immunotherapy and Immune Response
Presentation title: 267 - Tilting Immunometabolic Balance of Tumor Microenvironment by Targeting ENO1 in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancers
Presenting author: K. S. Clifford Chao, MD, Department of Radiation Oncology, China Medical University Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan

About HuniLife Biotechnology Inc.

HuniLife Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company in Taiwan dedicated to discovering and developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and immunological illnesses (https://www.hunilife.com/en). By targeting enolase-1 (ENO1) preferentially expressed on cancer cells, cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), HuniLife is developing various drug modalities to reprogram immunometabolism in tumor microenvironment to treat patients. The Company plans to initiate two clinical trials in 2024 and 2025 to assess the therapeutic potential of ENO1-specific antibody in patients of multiple myeloma and colorectal cancer.

Contact:

Maisie Huang

Senior Manager

Tel: +886-2-26579668

wchuang@hunilife.com

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff