How Doctor Came Up With Wound-Fighting Drug

When Dr. Christopher Otiko was going through his surgical training during his Podiatric residency, he found many of his patients had to be recommended for amputations of limbs because of untreated diabetes. Sadly, he was involved in many of these surgeries.

“It was a depressing task,” he said. “Usually once a patient loses a limb, this transfers more weight onto their surviving foot, which causes more pressure and a new wound, and they end up losing the other one.”

“Sure, you saved someone’s life, but only for a short time (about five years) but the quality of life is bad. I decided prevention is better than cure,” he said. “I had to create a drug that could penetrate the skin so that you can apply the medication right on the foot and prevent wounds from getting to the point they lead to amputations.”

Otiko has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in biochemistry. He used the expertise and contacts in the biomedical research field to create a topical drug delivery system to create Tetracyte. He started the research and development in 2009, and the drug was registered and approved for marketing by the FDA in 2016. The drug is designed to fight wounds and enhance wound healing.

And the results have been impressive. Otiko said the results were so good when he presented them at a conference, some doctors accused him of faking the images.

Otiko added avoiding amputation is better for the patient and the insurance company.

“The patient’s life is much better when they have two limbs, and amputations are very expensive,” he said.

“The cost of an amputation in the United States ranges from $20,000 to $60,000, depending on various factors such as the complexity of the surgery, hospitalization fees, and associated medical services,” according to the Orthotic and Prosthetics Center of Florida’s website.

Tetracyte, which is also sold under the brand name Viastem, is promoted by ViaDerma, Otiko’s pharma company. The drug is currently widely used in America. Now, Otiko is working with branches of the Nigerian military and militaries across Africa to encourage the use of the drug.

ViaDerma also has offices in Dubai and is discussing deals with Chinese and European companies.

“My goal is to save limbs and make sure patients across the world have healthy outcomes and a much healthier life,” said Otiko.

For more information about ViaDerma and Tetracyte, please visit www.viaderma.com.