HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Small Molecule IRF5 Inhibitor HST-2011 at ACR Convergence 2026

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, allosteric small molecules that target natural regulatory pockets, today announced it will present a poster describing preclinical data for HST-2011, a small molecule inhibitor of interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5). The poster will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026 taking place November 6-11, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

The poster will describe preclinical data for HST-2011 demonstrating its effects on innate and adaptive immune pathways, providing support for the therapeutic potential of HST-2011 for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and additional autoimmune diseases.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: HST‑2011, a Potent, Selective IRF5 Small Molecule Inhibitor, Enables Coordinated Inhibition of Innate and Adaptive Immune Responses in SLE



Poster Number: 0146



Poster Category: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease



Location: WB1&2



Session Date and Time: Sun., Nov. 8, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM EST

About HST-2011



HST-2011 is an investigational, non-covalent, non-degrading, allosteric small molecule inhibitor of interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5). IRF5 is a transcription factor involved in a diverse range of biological activities in which it functions as a master regulator of innate and adaptive immunity. Genome-wide association studies have established compelling evidence as to the involvement of IRF5 in multiple inflammatory and immune system disorders, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and myositis. Historical efforts to modulate IRF5 using traditional small molecule approaches have been unsuccessful because IRF5 lacks a traditional active site. Leveraging the Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform, HotSpot has discovered HST-2011, a potent and selective small molecule IRF5 inhibitor that effectively drugs the target.

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.



HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots, as well as tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

HotSpot Investor & Media Contact:



Natalie Wildenradt



nwildenradt@hotspotthera.com

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SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics