HotSpot Therapeutics Appoints Alison O’Neill, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as “natural hotspots,” today announced the appointment of Alison O’Neill, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alison, an accomplished industry leader, to HotSpot,” said Jonathan Montagu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HotSpot Therapeutics. “Her extensive biopharmaceutical experience and proven track record in clinical development strategy and execution will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline of innovative allosteric drug candidates. We look forward to her insights and leadership as we work to bring novel therapies to patients.”

Dr. O’Neill joins HotSpot from Surface Oncology, Inc., where she served as Chief Medical Officer, overseeing the clinical development of Surface’s pipeline of investigative immune-oncology agents. She has over 15 years of experience in the biopharma industry, working in small biotechnology companies, as well as large pharmaceutical companies, including Radius Health, Inc., Synta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sanofi, to bring novel cancer agents into the clinic in order to benefit patients. During the first portion of her career, Dr. O’Neill was an academic neuro-oncologist, caring for patients with cancers affecting the brain and nervous system, as well as conducting clinical research and teaching. She completed her undergraduate and medical education at the University of Chicago, residency training at the University of Michigan, and fellowship training at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

“I am honored and delighted to join HotSpot at a time when the company is progressing its leading CBL-B inhibitor program through early clinical development, as well as propelling its rich pipeline of allosteric inhibitors for a host of novel targets implicated in both oncology and immunology,” said Dr. O’Neill. “I look forward to leading this incredibly talented team of scientists, researchers and clinicians as we work to develop and execute a clinical development program to advance innovative therapies designed to address high unmet medical need.”

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called “natural hotspots.” These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein’s cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company’s proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit

