Hoth Therapeutics Receives U.S. Notice of Allowance for Novel Exon-Skipping Therapy Targeting Allergic Diseases

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapies for diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for "Exon Skipping of FC-Epsilon-RI-Beta and MS4A6A in the Treatment of Allergic Diseases."

The Notice of Allowance confirms that the USPTO has allowed all pending claims in the application, moving the patent toward formal issuance.

This patent protects a novel dual-mechanism approach targeting key regulators of allergic and inflammatory responses, positioning Hoth at the forefront of next-generation immunomodulatory therapies.

Strategic Importance

The allowed claims cover methods directed at:

Exon skipping a critical component of the high-affinity IgE receptor pathway central to allergic disease activation









Modulation of MS4A6A, a gene associated with immune signaling and inflammatory regulation









Combination therapeutic strategies designed to reduce hypersensitivity responses at a molecular level

By targeting upstream drivers of allergic inflammation rather than solely treating downstream symptoms, this approach represents a differentiated strategy in a global allergy and immunology market.

Management Commentary

Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics, stated:

"Receiving this Notice of Allowance marks another important milestone in building Hoth's intellectual property portfolio. This novel exon-skipping platform further expands our strategy of developing differentiated, mechanistically targeted therapies for immune-driven diseases. We believe this patent strengthens our competitive positioning and enhances long-term shareholder value."

Intellectual Property Momentum

With this Notice of Allowance, Hoth continues to:

Expand its proprietary immunology platform









Build layered patent protection around novel therapeutic mechanisms









Strengthen potential partnership and licensing discussions









Increase long-term defensibility in allergic and inflammatory disease markets

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

